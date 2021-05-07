Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh brought in six new assistant coaches this offseason, including co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Maurice Linguist, who has NFL coaching experience (Dallas Cowboys) and a reputation as an ace recruiter.

Now, it appears Linguist a departure could be imminent, with Football Scoop's John Brice reporting that he is the 'front runner' for the Buffalo head coaching job. Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak was listed by Brice as being "in the mix" for the job, meaning that it isn't yet a done deal.

"Sources expect Buffalo to make a decision soon; and the new head coach to be at work at the start of the new week," Brice wrote.

Just last week, Kansas hired Buffalo's Lance Leipold after Les Miles stepped down amidst controversy, which is the reason why the Bulls have an opening at such an inconvenient time in the college football calendar.

