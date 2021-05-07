 Michigan Wolverines Football: Report: Maurice Linguist A Top Candidate To Be Buffalo Head Coach
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 11:46:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Report: Maurice Linguist The Top Candidate To Be Buffalo Head Coach

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh brought in six new assistant coaches this offseason, including co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Maurice Linguist, who has NFL coaching experience (Dallas Cowboys) and a reputation as an ace recruiter.

Now, it appears Linguist a departure could be imminent, with Football Scoop's John Brice reporting that he is the 'front runner' for the Buffalo head coaching job. Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak was listed by Brice as being "in the mix" for the job, meaning that it isn't yet a done deal.

"Sources expect Buffalo to make a decision soon; and the new head coach to be at work at the start of the new week," Brice wrote.

Just last week, Kansas hired Buffalo's Lance Leipold after Les Miles stepped down amidst controversy, which is the reason why the Bulls have an opening at such an inconvenient time in the college football calendar.

Michigan Wolverines football co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist has been in Ann Arbor for just a few months.
Michigan Wolverines football co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist has been in Ann Arbor for just a few months. (MGoBlueTV)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Linguist worked as the defensive backs coach at Buffalo from 2012-13, where he helped the Bulls finish second in the MAC East and reach the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2013.

The former Baylor player was brought on by Harbaugh in January, and he hit the ground running ever since. Players and recruits have both raved about the way Linguist connects with them and his fellow coaches, and that is likely appealing to Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt.

Linguist's contract with Michigan is a two-year deal that will earn him $680,000 this year and $690,000 in his second year. He most recently coached defensive backs for the Dallas Cowboys.

He is not obligated to pay a buyout if he leaves for a coordinator position or head coaching job outside of the Big Ten East.

Watch for more on this development in the hours to come.

---

