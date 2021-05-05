Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Set To Poach SEC Recruiting Staffer?
Michigan Wolverines football's staff shakeup has been ongoing since the conclusion of a disappointing 2020 season in which the team posted a 2-4 record.
The most recent movement has come in the recruiting department, where former Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek moved on to take a similar role at Mississippi State and new Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan, a former Wolverine offensive lineman from 1999-2003, was tabbed by Harbaugh to head the operation.
Now, it appears another addition may be imminent, with Football Scoop reporting that Harbaugh, Morgan and Co. are "on the verge" of hiring current Vanderbilt on-campus recruiting director Christina DeRuyter, who has only been on the job and working under new Commodores' head coach Clark Lea in Nashville since March.
This news comes on the heels of postings for "Director of On-Campus Recruiting & Operations" and "Director of Football Branding & Strategic Communications" appearing the University of Michigan's jobs website soon after Morgan was hired in late April.
Her father, Tim DeRuyter, is a coaching verteran currently serving as the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Oregon.
Before joining the staff at Vanderbilt, DeRuyter spent the previous two seasons at Texas Tech in the same role, and was responsible for "organizing and executing all aspects of Red Raider on-campus recruiting, including planning the travel, accommodations, meals, meetings, tours and activities for every prospective student-athlete."
She worked at in the recruiting department at Arizona during the 2018 season, just after serving as an NFLPA intern right out of college, helping "coordinate logistics for many of the NFLPA’s top events such as the Super Bowl, Collegiate Bowl and Rookie Premier among others."
She graduated cum laude from Texas A&M in 2017. During her time as an Aggie, she was a football operations and recruiting student worker for the program from 2014-17.
Stay tuned at TheWolverine.com for more on this development.
