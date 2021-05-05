Michigan Wolverines football's staff shakeup has been ongoing since the conclusion of a disappointing 2020 season in which the team posted a 2-4 record.

The most recent movement has come in the recruiting department, where former Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek moved on to take a similar role at Mississippi State and new Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan, a former Wolverine offensive lineman from 1999-2003, was tabbed by Harbaugh to head the operation.

Now, it appears another addition may be imminent, with Football Scoop reporting that Harbaugh, Morgan and Co. are "on the verge" of hiring current Vanderbilt on-campus recruiting director Christina DeRuyter, who has only been on the job and working under new Commodores' head coach Clark Lea in Nashville since March.

This news comes on the heels of postings for "Director of On-Campus Recruiting & Operations" and "Director of Football Branding & Strategic Communications" appearing the University of Michigan's jobs website soon after Morgan was hired in late April.

