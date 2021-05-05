 Michigan Wolverines Football Offers UAB DT From The Transfer Portal
Michigan Wolverines Football Offers UAB DT From The Transfer Portal

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Michigan still needs depth up front, and the Wolverines' coaches are looking to the transfer portal to get it. After missing out on Illinois State's John Ridgeway, the U-M coaches have turned their attention south.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VQUIgdHJhbnNmZXIgRFQgVG9ueSBGYWlyIGhhcyBwaWNrZWQgdXAg YW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBNaWNoaWdhbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3JpdmFsc21pa2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJpdmFs c21pa2U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlV29s dmVyaW5lTWFnP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVXb2x2ZXJpbmVN YWc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFsYXNfV29s dmVyaW5lP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCYWxhc19Xb2x2ZXJpbmU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yZVJnc0lLQXpnIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vcmVSZ3NJS0F6ZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOQ0FBIFRyYW5zZmVy IFBvcnRhbCAoQFJpdmFsc1BvcnRhbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNQb3J0YWwvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTAwNDI1MTA0NzU2MzY3 NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Alabama-Birmingham's Tony Fair spent one season at Indiana State before transferring to Pima Community College (Ariz.) for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He notched 144 total tackles (10.5 for loss) and three sacks there.

The 6-3, 335-pounder was a major force against the run for UAB and led the program to top 10 defensive rankings the last two seasons, notching 56 tackles (seven for loss), a sack, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Watch for more on this development in the days to come ...

