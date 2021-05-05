Michigan still needs depth up front, and the Wolverines' coaches are looking to the transfer portal to get it. After missing out on Illinois State's John Ridgeway, the U-M coaches have turned their attention south.

Alabama-Birmingham's Tony Fair spent one season at Indiana State before transferring to Pima Community College (Ariz.) for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He notched 144 total tackles (10.5 for loss) and three sacks there.

The 6-3, 335-pounder was a major force against the run for UAB and led the program to top 10 defensive rankings the last two seasons, notching 56 tackles (seven for loss), a sack, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Watch for more on this development in the days to come ...