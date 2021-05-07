Usual suspects Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the first four programs listed on CBS Sports national writer Chip Patterson’s post-spring top 25, but despite posting a disappointing 2-4 record a year ago and facing plenty of question marks, the Michigan Wolverines made the cut and rank No. 22. Despite losing eight players to the NFL Draft and three more who signed undrafted free agent contracts, the Maize and Blue return quite a bit of their production. That is, of course, because cornerback Ambry Thomas and wide receiver Nico Collins opted out of the season, and defensive ends Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson, and offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield were hurt for a significant portion of the campaign. According to ESPN, Michigan is set to bring back the 49th-most production in all of college football, with 73 percent of its overall production coming back, 77 percent on offense and 70 on defense. So, in an offseason filled with concerns, one positive might be that some of the players who were ‘supposed to be’ one year away from significant playing time got to see the field more out of necessity, and maybe that will help them heading into 2021. RELATED: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (May 6) RELATED: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Set To Poach SEC Recruiting Staffer?

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games in six seasons (2020 was a shortened campaign) at U-M. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan is one of six listed on Patterson’s rankings, with Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (12), Iowa (18), Penn State (19) and Indiana (21) all checking in ahead of the Wolverines. Last season was unique in many ways, and outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most surprising aspects in the Big Ten was how down traditional powers such as Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin were, leaving only four Big Ten teams that were ranked in the final AP Poll of the year. In the conference-only slate, Wisconsin went 4-3 — the best record of the trio — while the Nittany Lions were 4-5. Patterson is expecting to see some better and back-to-normal performances out of that bunch, and for the Big Ten to be a tougher league than it was last season. “It seems like a big bounce back is expected from Big Ten teams like Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan,” he wrote. “Of the trio, only Wisconsin (4-3) finished the season with a winning record, though all three faced unique challenges due to the circumstances of the season. The additions of Ohio State, Iowa and Indiana — all teams that did fare well last season — give the Big Ten six teams in our post-spring top 25, the most of any conference.

