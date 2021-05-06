 Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball: Franz Wagner, DeVante' Jones And The NFL Draft - Podcast
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (May 6)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the impact of Franz Wagner's departure and DeVante' Jones' commitment for Michigan basketball, before talking about a defensive tackle Jim Harbaugh and Co. are pursuing in the transfer portal and recapping the Wolverines' NFL Draft class.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games at U-M.
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games at U-M. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
