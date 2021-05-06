Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (May 6)
TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the impact of Franz Wagner's departure and DeVante' Jones' commitment for Michigan basketball, before talking about a defensive tackle Jim Harbaugh and Co. are pursuing in the transfer portal and recapping the Wolverines' NFL Draft class.
Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts, and make sure to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes!
RELATED: Culture First: Why Howard & Co. Are Navigating The Portal As Well As Anyone
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Is Skilled DeVante' Jones A Missing Piece?
