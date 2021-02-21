Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary has accepted a job with the Tennessee Volunteers, meaning head coach Jim Harbaugh has one remaining assistant spot to work with. It appears Harbaugh is bringing in a coach on the offensive side of the ball, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting that Baltimore Ravens running backs coach Matt Weiss is headed to Ann Arbor to lead the Wolverines' quarterbacks.

Another #Ravens -to- #Michigan coaching move: Baltimore RBs coach Matt Weiss is leaving to become the Wolverines QBs coach, source said. Weiss has led the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack under John Harbaugh, now will coach QBs under Jim Harbaugh. The two were together at Stanford.

Harbaugh was said to be working with the team's quarterbacks when he made his offensive staff official in late January.

Weiss was a graduate assistant on the defensive side of the ball for Harbaugh at Stanford in 2007, before being promoted to the role of "defensive assistant / special teams" in 2008.

Weiss assisted with the Ravens' quarterbacks (2016-17) and the wide receivers (2018) before becoming the team's running backs coach in 2019 and spending two seasons in that position. He has been with the organization in some capacity for 12 years, including working as an offensive assistant, defensive quality control coach and head coach's assistant, in addition to the aforementioned duties.

The Ravens had the NFL's top rushing attack both seasons while Weiss led the running back room, with quarterback Lamar Jackson also playing a key role. He helped two different backs to over 700 yards in J.K. Dobbins (805) and Gus Edwards (723).

Weiss would be the second assistant from Baltimore that Harbaugh has brought in this offseason, with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald being the other to make the jump from John Harbaugh's staff. Macdonald was previously the Ravens' linebackers coach, and while it now looks like Michigan will be without an assistant to lead their linebackers, it's reasonable to assume Macdonald could serve in that role.