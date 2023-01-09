News More News
REPORT: Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Another expected entry to the 2023 NFL Draft has reportedly made his decision known to reporters.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker has declared for the draft, forgoing his final season of eligibility in Ann Arbor.

Schoonmaker finishes his career appearing in 23 games for the Wolverines, amassing 54 catches, 637 yards and 7 touchdowns.

He averaged 11.8 yards for per catch.

The Wolverines have lost both of its starting tight ends this season, with Erick All hitting the transfer portal. Fortunately, Colston Loveland, who finished the season strong, is returning for his sophomore season.

{{ article.author_name }}