Moussa Diabate to remain in NBA Draft
Michigan forward Moussa Diabate will be one and done after officially deciding to stay in the NBA Draft, Maize & Blue Review confirmed on Wednesday.
College hoops insider Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news of Diabate's decision.
Diabate tested off the charts at the NBA Combine. His speed, agility, and vert drills all ranked either first or second among centers. The stellar results didn't see Diabate trend into mock drafts other than the occasional second-round projection. Diabate worked out for the Atlanta Hawks on May 31.
READ: Moussa Diabate impresses with NBA Combine results
Diabate had an up and down freshman year that saw him appear in 32 games, starting in 26. He would score double digits 13 times and averaged 9.0 for the season. A force on the boards, Diabate averaged 6.0 rebounds a game and led the team in offensive boards. He was voted as an All-B1G Freshman by the coaches.
Diabate was born and raised in France. He moved to Florida and played at multiple schools and academies through high school, including alongside future Wolverine Jett Howard at IMG Academy. Diabate finished his high school career as a 5-star recruit and McDonald's All American. Diabate chose to play at Ann Arbor over Arizona, Alabama, and others.
