News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-22 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rising 2022 California RB Jabari Bates Talks Recent Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is making California a top recruiting priority.

The Wolverines landed a pair of four-star prospects from the talent-laden state last cycle and are looking to plant their flag for years to come.

California running back Jabari Bates holds a Michigan offer.
California running back Jabari Bates holds a Michigan offer.

UM head coach Jim Harbaugh personally made a swing through Los Angeles before the dead period and stopped at national powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, which finished the year ranked No. 1 in the country, per MaxPreps.

Harbaugh’s visit resulted in offers for a slew of Bosco underclassmen, including rising 2022 running back Jabari Bates.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}