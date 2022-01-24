Rivals names Will Johnson nation's top CB in final rankings
It's Rivals Rankings Week all week as the national crew will be rolling out its final rankings for the Class of 2022.
Beginning Monday with the five-star countdown, we will recap each day's news and how it affects Michigan recruiting.
Here's the full schedule for the week:
MONDAY: Five-star countdown | Meet the new five-stars
TUESDAY: Rivals250 released | Adam Gorney's thoughts | Biggest movers | Five toughest questions we faced
WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings released | Five schools that should be pleased
THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released | Three-star with most potential
FRIDAY: State rankings released
Nearing the end of the five-star countdown, Rivals listed Michigan signee Will Johnson as the nation's top cornerback and the fifth-overall prospect in the Class of 2022.
Johnson was demoted in the most recent Rivals rankings, sliding down to No. 26 overall and the fourth-best corner nationally.
Following his impressive showing at the Under Armour All-American Game practices, though, national analyst Adam Gorney & Co. listed Johnson as one of the event's most impressive performers, hinting at a substantial rankings bump.
The Rivals national crew stuck to their word by moving Johnson to the head of the table in the Class of 2022's cornerback room.
Johnson signed with the Wolverines on Dec. 15 during the first National Signing Day.
He originally committed in February of 2021, choosing Michigan over virtually every school in the country, namely Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Penn State.
From that point on, Johnson was viewed as the leader of Michigan's 2022 class, running point in communicating with other prospective athletes interested in joining the class. Most notably, he made strong efforts to bring five-star cornerback Domani Jackson to Ann Arbor. Jackon would inevitably decide between Alabama and USC, signing with the Trojans.
Towards the tail end of his recruitment, the Crimson Tide made a late push but came up short.
Strong relationships with safeties coach Ron Bellamy and cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale secured his spot in the class.
Johnson, who enrolled at the university in January as an early enrollee, will be a part of the program's spring practices.
Want to read more on Will Johnson?
- Will Johnson tells all on sticking with Michigan
---
