Rivals names Will Johnson nation's top CB in final rankings

It's Rivals Rankings Week all week as the national crew will be rolling out its final rankings for the Class of 2022. Beginning Monday with the five-star countdown, we will recap each day's news and how it affects Michigan recruiting. Here's the full schedule for the week: MONDAY: Five-star countdown | Meet the new five-stars TUESDAY: Rivals250 released | Adam Gorney's thoughts | Biggest movers | Five toughest questions we faced WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings released | Five schools that should be pleased THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released | Three-star with most potential FRIDAY: State rankings released



Nearing the end of the five-star countdown, Rivals listed Michigan signee Will Johnson as the nation's top cornerback and the fifth-overall prospect in the Class of 2022. Johnson was demoted in the most recent Rivals rankings, sliding down to No. 26 overall and the fourth-best corner nationally. Following his impressive showing at the Under Armour All-American Game practices, though, national analyst Adam Gorney & Co. listed Johnson as one of the event's most impressive performers, hinting at a substantial rankings bump. The Rivals national crew stuck to their word by moving Johnson to the head of the table in the Class of 2022's cornerback room.