{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 14:01:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 WR Beaux Collins Still High On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Beaux Collins has one of the more impressive offer sheets in the country.

The 2021 Rivals100 prospect out of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco has an argument as the best wide receiver in the country for next cycle and is a wanted man on the recruiting trail.

Collins doesn’t have a set list of favorites. But he is in the process of mapping everything out.

California wide receiver Beaux Collins is a top priority for Michigan in 2021.
California wide receiver Beaux Collins is a top priority for Michigan in 2021. (EJ Holland)

“I’m just taking it day by day,” Collins said. “I’m feeling out all the coaches that are reaching out to me. I’m thankful that they are showing love. I’m going out to Ohio State for the game against Wisconsin. I’m going to try to see Alabama, Georgia and Texas.”

