Rivals250 DE Mario Eugenio Decommits From Michigan Football
Michigan Wolverines football lost one of its 2022 commitments, with Tampa (Fla.) Gaither four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio deciding to back out of his pledge and announcing his intentions Thursday morning.
Eugenio revealed his decision via Twitter, thanking the Wolverines' staff for the opportunity.
RELATED: Four-Star QB Justyn Martin Goes In-Depth On Michigan
RELATED: Blue Chips: Breaking Down Michigan QB Commit Jayden Denegal
Eugenio is the No. 209 overall player and No. 10 weakside defensive end in the country, according to Rivals.com. He pledged to the Maize and Blue July 5 and has visited on multiple occasions.
The Wolverines have 17 pledges in their 2022 class, including one other defensive end in Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger three-star Kevonte Henry and an outside linebacker in Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail three-star Micah Pollard.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook