Rivals250 DE Mario Eugenio Decommits From Michigan Football

Michigan Wolverines football lost one of its 2022 commitments, with Tampa (Fla.) Gaither four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio deciding to back out of his pledge and announcing his intentions Thursday morning. Eugenio revealed his decision via Twitter, thanking the Wolverines' staff for the opportunity.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGxvbmcgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggbXkgZmFtaWx5 IEkgaGF2ZSBkZWNpZGVkIHRvIGRlY29tbWl0IGZyb20gdGhlIFVuaXZlcnNp dHkgb2YgTWljaGlnYW4gSSB0aGFuayA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoUnlhbk9zYm9ybj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hSeWFuT3Nib3JuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL01pa2VNYWNVTT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWlrZU1hY1VN PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoSmltNFVN P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEppbTRVTTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE51YT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hOdWE8L2E+IGZvciByZWNydWl0aW5nIG1lPC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTWFyaW8gSiBFdWdlbmlvIDLvuI/ig6M077iP4oOjIChATUV1Z2Vu aW9KKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01FdWdlbmlvSi9z dGF0dXMvMTQ0NjExNTUzNDMwNzYxNDcyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Michigan Wolverines football lost a commitment from Mario Eugenio. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)