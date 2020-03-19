Thursday morning, the Grand Valley State University football program announced the addition of Roy Roundtree as its wide receiver coach. Roundtree, a former Michigan player and more recently an assistant wide receiver coach at U-M, will now be a full-time on-field coach with the Lakers.

Roundtree was on Jim Harbaugh's staff at U-M for the past two years, "where he assisted with all facets of the wide receiver position, including game plan installments, individual drill work, passing game coordination, opponent film breakdown, defensive scout team organization and was responsible for special team duties for the punt and kick returns."

Prior to his stint on the U-M staff, Roundtree spent a year as the wide receiver coach at Indiana State (FCS) in 2017, was in the same role in 2016 at Limestone (D-II) and 2015 at Colorado State-Pueblo (D-II).

"We are excited to have Roy join our football program," GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell said in a statement. "He brings instant credibility to the wide receiver room because he produced on the field at the highest level and he has also coached it on the field at the highest level. Roy has a great personality and I feel he will have an instant connection with that position group."

"I can't wait to get started and I look forward to the opportunity when I can begin working with our wide receiver unit in person," Roundtree said in his statement. "I have been able to watch them on video, but because of the situation we are currently in due to the Coronavirus, I will have to wait to meet with them as a position group."

As a player at U-M (2008-12), Roundtree caught 154 passes for 2,304 yards and 15 touchdowns in 50 career games played. He was named All-Big Ten second-team as a sophomore and All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior.

GVSU went 8-3 last season.