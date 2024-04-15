Advertisement
Rutger McGroarty returning to Michigan for 2024-25 season

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

After suffering a handful of losses to the NHL after its season wrapped up, the Michigan hockey program received some big news on Monday.

Sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty took to his social media accounts on Monday to announce that he is returning to the program for another season and forgoing the NHL. McGroarty was selected No. 14 overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

According to TSN's Elliotte Friedman, the Jets, after talking with McGroarty's advisors, support the decision to return to U-M for another season.

In 36 games this season, McGroarty added 16 goals and 36 assists.

