SATURDAY THOUGHTS: It's An 'Everyone' Problem

Chris Balas
TheWolverine
The Michigan Wolverines' football program obviously isn't in a good place right now, but either is the sport of college football as a whole. The College Football Playoff has featured the same teams on an annual basis, and is one of the many reasons the sport as a whole is going down the wrong path.

Read more about the slippery slope college football is on by CLICKING HERE.

RELATED: ITF Extra — Latest on Ben Herbert

RELATED: ITF Extra — 'The Meeting,' Coordinators and More

College Football Playoff logo
The College Football Playoff has been in existence since 2014. (AP Images)
