Seamus Casey out for Michigan's Regional Final vs Michigan State

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan Hockey got the job done against North Dakota without one of its best players late in the game. The Wolverines must do it again, as Seamus Casey will not play in the NCAA Regional Final against Michigan State.

Casey left the game against North Dakota and did not return.

The winner of tonight's game vs Michigan State will move on to the Frozen Four.

Not a big goal scorer, but Casey leads Michigan in assists with 38. His 45 points are good for 5th on the team.

