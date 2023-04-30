The Seattle Seahawks organization stated during its draft day press conference that adding to the defensive line was a priority heading into the draft. It appears the Seahawks addressed a handful of needs with Michigan defensive lineman Mike Morris being one of them.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about the two defensive linemen taken during day three of the 2023 NFL Draft and laid out a plan for where Morris factors into the defense in the future.

"Mike is going to be a defensive end for us," Carroll said. "He'll play on the guard and play on the tackle, but he's going to have his hand on the ground for the most part. And a little bit of transition for that. He played there quite a bit, but we're going to play him there a lot. So that's a—that's a little bit of an adjustment for him."

Seahawks' general manager, John Schneider, mentioned that Morris' weight was a talking point heading into the combine. With Morris dropping weight in order to produce better test numbers, Schneider wants Morris to embrace his role in the defense, which will require to add some mass to his frame.

"He had an interesting spring because he tried losing weight to test better and he had a high ankle sprain and he's just kind of figuring out, like, 'You know what? I'm a big person,'" Schneider said. "I'm a defensive end. So as of today, he was 295 and, yeah. So we got a cool video this morning and he's sitting on the scale because we're like, come on. He's a big guy. He's long and he plays hard."