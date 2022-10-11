The NHL began its season on Tuesday, and 17 former Wolverines appeared on an opening day roster.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXBweSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ITD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkhMPC9hPiBPcGVuaW5nIERheSE8YnI+ PGJyPkJlc3Qgb2YgbHVjayB0byBvdXIgMTcgV29sdmVyaW5lcyBvbiBvcGVu aW5nIGRheSByb3N0ZXJzLCBhbmQgdG8gdGhvc2UgdGhhdCB3ZSBrbm93IHdp bGwgYmUgY2FsbGVkIHVwIHNvb24hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT7jgL3vuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Byb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQcm9CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vUkFJWmJFMmZGRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JBSVpiRTJmRkQ8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gSG9ja2V5IChAdW1pY2hob2NrZXkp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hob2NrZXkvc3Rh dHVzLzE1Nzk4OTMzNzM1OTA0NzA2NTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciAxMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not included in the graphic that the Michigan Hockey team tweeted was Phil Di Giuseppe, who will begin the season on the IR with the Vancouver Canucks.

Headlining the list of names are second-year pros Owen Power, Nick Blankenburg, Kent Johnson and Matty Beniers. Power, Johnson and Beniers were the story of the 2021 NHL Draft, when the three teammates were all selected within the top-five overall picks of the draft.

Other noteworthy names on the list include hometown players Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp. Larkin was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft and has been there ever since.

Copp, however, has bounced around more than Larkin. The Ann Arbor native was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft and spent nearly eight full seasons with the Jets before being traded to the New York Rangers where he finished the 2021-22 season. He then signed with the Red Wings as a free agent back on July 13.

Kyle Connor, JT Compher and Tyler Motte, which made up what was formerly known as the CCM line, also appeared on their respective teams.