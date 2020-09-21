The defensive prowess of several former Michigan Wolverines football players was on full display in the NFL this past weekend, most notably in the forms of Kansas City Chiefs defensive ends Taco Charlton and Mike Danna, Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and Seattle Seahawks safety Lano Hill. Hill came up with the biggest play of the bunch, however, when he made the game-saving tackle at the one-yard line as time expired to preserve Seattle's 35-30 win over New England last night.

The Green Bay Packers selected former Michigan Wolverines football DE Rashan Gary (No. 52) with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (USA Today Sports Images)

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 23 of his 35 passes for 217 yards with a touchdown and a pick in Tampa Bay's 31-17 win over the Panthers … Brady is completing 64.7 percent of his passes in two affairs for the 1-1 Buccaneers, with 456 yards, three touchdowns, three picks and a rushing score.

Tom Brady connects with Mike Evans for the touchdown!



That’s Evans 50th career TD #TB12 #GoBucs

pic.twitter.com/W1FEuCwBv3 — Tampa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) September 20, 2020

No QB has had more of his passes dropped this season than Tom Brady (8) pic.twitter.com/aVt8vo1OJ0 — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2020

It’s 8:30. Tom Brady is in the building for his home opener. pic.twitter.com/DckxZ8GM39 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 20, 2020

Tom Brady talked at length to us during training camp about the advantages of knowing your home stadium. The sight lines, the visualization, even the sun. He was out here at 8:45 standing at midfield. Then examined the #bucs bench before walking off. pic.twitter.com/O2rEqYc0A3 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 20, 2020

Tom Brady is happy.pic.twitter.com/bFDZScAT54 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Did not play in the Ravens' 33-16 win over the Texans … Bredeson resides on Baltimore's active roster, but has yet to appear in a clash this season.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and accumulated seven tackles and a pass defended in the Steelers' 26-21 triumph over the Broncos … Bush has earned the starting nod in both contests for 2-0 Pittsburgh and has compiled 13 tackles and a pass defended.

Jerry Jeudy fearless through traffic holding onto this despite Devin Bush laying the boom. Jeudy now down... pic.twitter.com/iSByyVd0n2 — Bobby Football (@RobPaulNFL) September 20, 2020

Devin Bush welcomes Jerry Jeudy to the NFL. — RBIII (@slickrichh) September 20, 2020

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Saw time off the bench in Denver's 26-21 loss to the Steelers yesterday, but the only stat he logged was a special teams tackle … Butt has played in both games for the 0-2 Broncos (no starts), notching just one catch for no yards.

This team has fight. We are all looking in the mirror to figure out what we can do better. Like dalton said there’s no moral victories, but there’s absolutely things to build on. Watch the tape, improve, onward. — jbooty (@JakeButtTE) September 20, 2020

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Made his season debut yesterday in the Chiefs' 23-20 victory over the Chargers, coming off the bench to post two tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss … He was only on the field for 27 percent of Kansas City's defensive snaps, however.

Of all edge defenders with at least 10 pass rush attempts this season, @Chiefs DE Taco Charlton ranks 1st out of 108 qualifying players with a 20.0 “Pass Rush Productivity” rating per @PFF. Taco recorded 3 total pressures against the Chargers in week 2.#Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/cOst6qLEhs — Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) September 21, 2020

DE Taco Charlton with his first sack as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. It is his 10th career sack. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) September 20, 2020

TACO CHARLTON WITH THE SACK!! — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 20, 2020

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Racked up two tackles in Kansas City's thrilling 23-20 win over the Chargers, but did not play in the second half due to illness … Clark has started both outings for the 2-0 Chiefs, recording five tackles, one sack and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

DE Frank Clark is questionable to return with an illness. Clark has a history with battling illness. Last season he lost 22 pounds fighting a lasting stomach illness. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 20, 2020

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Missed the Cardinals' 30-15 triumph over Washington with a hamstring injury he suffered in the opening weekend … Prior to the injury, Cole earned the starting nod at center in Arizona's season-opening win at San Francisco.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Registered four tackles, one tackle for loss and his first career sack in the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Chargers … Danna has appeared in both of Kansas City's showdowns off the bench, tallying seven tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Mike Danna blew up the play and got the sack. Tough. 😤 @M_Danna4 @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/yaBQRQ776k — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 20, 2020

Mike Danna built himself from the ground up. I can’t think of a guy who deserves this more than he does. #GoBlue #ProBlue https://t.co/SAFAWHVcEw — Jessica Rosmie (@UofMFootball163) September 20, 2020

Mike Danna with the SACK! pic.twitter.com/lw0KbN66Qe — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 20, 2020

I like Mike Danna. Last week I thought he was really close to a couple sacks. He showed up again this week. — Honey Badger’s Fishing Partner (@Jtfawver) September 21, 2020

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Resides on the 2-0 Steelers' practice squad.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 2-0 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal on April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Totaled four tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss in a backup role in Green Bay's 42-21 win over Detroit on Sunday … Gary has received time off the bench in both tilts for the 2-0 Packers, accumulating six tackles, 1.5 sacks and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

All in the details for Rashan Gary!



No more running himself out of the play... When you get to QBs depth either 1.) Retrace Rush or 2.) Flatten



Here he works back inside and flattens to QB... Keeping yourself alive/active is first step to production! pic.twitter.com/snDysed6eh — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 21, 2020

Rashan Gary causing big plays... year 2 has been fun thus far for 52 😎💪😤@RashanAGary | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/bI65BDDEET — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) September 21, 2020

There's the Rashan Gary the Packers drafted 12th overall last year. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 20, 2020

Rashan Gary blows through the double team for the sack. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) September 20, 2020

What a difference in the #Packers fourth quarter defense today. Rashan Gary has been a menace and they're getting to the QB. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) September 20, 2020

What a terrible throw from Matthew Stafford, but Rashan Gary pressure made him get rid of it in a hurry. Chandon Sullivan makes Stafford pay. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) September 20, 2020

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on the Vikings' injured reserve list after failing a physical for unknown reasons on Sept. 5 … He will miss the first six weeks of the 2020 season as a result.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Did not see action in Pittsburgh's 26-21 triumph over the Broncos … Gentry is on the 2-0 Steelers' active roster, but has yet to appear in an affair in 2020.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Broncos' 26-21 setback to the Steelers … Glasgow has earned the starting nod at right guard in both clashes for 0-2 Denver, and has played every offensive snap.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Didn't see any defensive snaps in the Colts' 28-11 victory over the Vikings, but was on the field for 72 percent of the club's special teams plays and compiled a tackle … Glasgow has seen special teams action in both contests for 1-1 Indianapolis, logging a lone stop.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started and notched one sack, one tackle and one tackle for loss in the Eagles' 37-19 loss to the Rams … Graham has started both games for 0-2 Philadelphia, posting three tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

The Graham sack knocks the Rams out of field goal range and now the Eagles offense has a 2 minute drill. Let’s go boys! — Eagles Nation (0-2) (@PHLEaglesNation) September 20, 2020

#Eagles finally get that stop on a sack by Brandon Graham — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) September 20, 2020

Brandon Graham’s locker is ready to go for him



I’m told he cleared concussion protocol on Friday. He just needs to stay symptom-free. Looking good for today 👍🏼



📸 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/QhbPnFTQed — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 20, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not receive playing time in the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Chargers … Henne is listed as the backup to starter Patrick Mahomes, but has yet to see the field in 2020.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Racked up four tackles off the bench in Seattle's 35-30 triumph over New England, including the game-ending stop at the one-yard line as the Patriots attempted to score the go-ahead touchdown … Hill has competed in both outings in a backup role for the 2-0 Seahawks, recording nine tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

Cam Newton has rushed from the opposing 1 yard line 19 times in his career. He had never lost yardage before @ljcollier91 and Lano Hill brought him down to win the game tonight for the Seahawks. — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) September 21, 2020

What an absurdly good play by Lano Hill — Andre Weingarten (@Swami_EA) September 21, 2020

So who had Lano Hill and LJ Collier with the game winning stop on Cam Newton from the 1 yard line? — JR (@Birdsfan17) September 21, 2020

CB Lavert Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Resides on the 2-0 Chiefs' practice squad and has not been promoted to the active roster yet this year.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Played 71 percent of Washington's special teams snaps in Sunday's loss to Arizona, but did not see time on defense and did not register any stats … Hudson has appeared in both showdowns solely on special teams for 1-1 Washington, but has not tallied any statistics.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are set to host the Saints tonight at 8:15 ET … Hurst contributed off the bench in 1-0 Las Vegas' 34-30 win over Carolina in the opener, totaling three tackles and half a sack.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started at left tackle in the Titans' 33-30 win over Jacksonville on Sunday, playing every offensive snap … Lewan has earned the starting nod in both tilts for 2-0 Tennessee.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started Dallas' wild 40-39 victory over Atlanta yesterday and accumulated five tackles … The affair marked Lewis' season debut, who missed 1-1 Dallas' opener with an ankle injury.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Saw action in the Rams' 37-19 blowout of the Eagles, but didn't compile any statistics while receiving just six snaps on defense … Long has appeared in both clashes for 2-0 Los Angeles, but has yet to log any stats.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Resides on the Raiders' practice squad and hasn't played in a contest this year.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Is on 1-1 Dallas' active roster, but hasn't seen the field in either of the team's two games.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Was promoted to the 0-2 Vikings' active roster on Sept. 18 prior to this past weekend's 28-11 loss to Indianapolis, but did not see the field.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Notched one tackle while playing 26 defensive snaps in a backup role in Seattle's thrilling 35-30 victory over New England last night … Mone has appeared in both outings for the 2-0 Seahawks, posting one tackle.

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 19, which is where he still remains.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Started at right tackle in New England's 35-30 defeat at Seattle yesterday … Onwenu has begun each of the 1-1 Patriots' first two showdowns at right tackle.

Watch this block by @Patriots rookie OL Mike Onwenu as the extra TE. This is how you base block. Triple extension and finish with the feet and hips pic.twitter.com/AfxHXc3VlZ — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 21, 2020

Highest-graded offensive players for the #Patriots on Sunday night, per @PFF:



1. Cam Newton - 86.8

2. Julian Edelman - 83.5

3. Michael Onwenu - 72.1

4. Jermaine Eluemunor - 70.0

5. Joe Thuney - 69.6 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 21, 2020

Mike Onwenu is a monster in those goal line sets — 〽️ichigan Nation (@MichiganFB23) September 21, 2020

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Is on the 1-1 Browns' active roster, but hasn't received playing time yet this year.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Recorded four tackles and returned one punt for 11 yards in the Giants' 17-13 loss at Chicago … Peppers has started both tilts for 0-2 New York, registering eight tackles, one pass defended and a 12.5-yard average on four punt returns.

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

The Saints head to Las Vegas tonight at 8:15 ET, and Ruiz is expected to play after missing last week with an ankle injury … He was slated to start the club's season-opening win over Tampa Bay, but missed the affair due to the aforementioned ailment.

Cesar Ruiz and PJ Williams are back this week for Saints vs Raiders. — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) September 19, 2020

Cesar Ruiz practiced in full today. That’s a good sign for the rookie after being limited yesterday. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 18, 2020

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Saw the field for eight offensive snaps and six special teams plays in Green Bay's 42-21 victory over Detroit … Runyan has appeared in both clashes (no starts) for the 2-0 Packers.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Started at left guard in the Panthers' 31-17 loss at Tampa Bay yesterday, playing every offensive snap … Schofield has begun both of 0-2 Carolina's contests this year and has been on the field for every offensive play.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Is on 1-1 New England's active roster, but has not yet seen the field in 2020.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tallied one tackle while playing 82 percent of Jacksonville's special teams snaps (but none on defense) in the club's 33-30 loss to the Titans … The aforementioned tackle is the lone statistic Watson has totaled this season, solely playing special teams in both of the 1-1 Jaguars' games.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Suffered a hamstring injury in the Jaguars' season-opener and was subsequently placed on injured reserve Sept. 14 … Is expected to be out until at least Oct. 14 … Wilson started Jacksonville's win over the Colts on Sept. 13 and accumulated four tackles.

Never thought I’d miss Jarrod Wilson so much. — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) September 20, 2020

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Started the Patriots' 35-30 defeat at Seattle and compiled three tackles and half a sack … Winovich has earned the starting nod in each of New England's first two outings, logging eight stops, half a sack and one tackle for loss.

Pure violence from Chase Winovich. pic.twitter.com/UwoOEOVX4E — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 21, 2020

Chase Winovich sending Carlos Hyde to Tacoma pic.twitter.com/r5oFCh4Ds6 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 21, 2020

Chase Winovich absolutely annihilated Carlos Hyde — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 21, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers