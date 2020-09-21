 Former Michigan Wolverines football DE Mike Danna picked up his first career sack in the NFL yesterday.
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-21 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Watch this block by @Patriots rookie OL Mike Onwenu as the extra TE. This is how you base block. Triple extension and finish with the feet and hips."
— Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz on Twitter, praising the play of former Wolverine and current Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: What Extended Dead Period Means for Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Road Notebook: In-Game Thoughts on Michigan Recruits

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: Potential Flips; 2022 in-State Recruits

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Full Game Highlights of Michigan Target Donovan Edwards

• Jenna Laine, ESPN: Tom Brady Bounces Back; 'Outstanding' in First win With Buccaneers

{{ article.author_name }}