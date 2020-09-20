Wolverine TV: Full Game Highlights Of Michigan RB Target Donovan Edwards
The Wolverine was on hand for 2021 Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards' season-opener against Oak Park on Friday night.
Watch Edwards' highlights below and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: ITB EXTRA: Latest On Donovan Edwards' Recruitment, Decision Timeline, More
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Donovan Edwards Talks Michigan, Three-TD Performance, More
RELATED: Thoughts On Donovan Edwards, Rayshaun Benny, Dillon Tatum & More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook