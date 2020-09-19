West Bloomfield (Mich.) High 2021 Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards scored three-touchdowns en route to his team's 39-0 blowout victory over Oak Park.

Following the game, Edwards talked about his performance, his top schools, the recruiting process, his decision timeline and more.

