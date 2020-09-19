The Wolverine was on hand for Oak Park (Mich.) high vs. West Bloomfield (Mich.) High on Friday night to see 2021 Rivals100 prospects Donovan Edwards and Rayshaun Benny, as well as 2022 Rivals250 running back Dillon Tatum and more.

Here's our takeaways from watching these Michigan targets in live action: Click here to read.

