Thoughts On Donovan Edwards, Rayshaun Benny, Dillon Tatum & More
The Wolverine was on hand for Oak Park (Mich.) high vs. West Bloomfield (Mich.) High on Friday night to see 2021 Rivals100 prospects Donovan Edwards and Rayshaun Benny, as well as 2022 Rivals250 running back Dillon Tatum and more.
Here's our takeaways from watching these Michigan targets in live action: Click here to read.
RELATED: U-M Opens At Minnesota, Gets MSU In Week Two ... At OSU in Finale
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Donovan Edwards Talks Michigan, Three-TD Performance, More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook