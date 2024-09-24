Sherrone Moore named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week after USC win

After Josaiah Stewart earned national honors for Michigan's 27-24 victory over USC, it's time for Sherrone Moore to get his time in the spotlight, too.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year Foundation announced on Tuesday that the U-M headman had won coach of the week honors after the Wolverines' performance against the Trojans on Saturday.

The Wolverines took a last-minute drive down the field to secure the victory over USC on a fourth-and-goal situation that was scored by running back Kalel Mullings.

Below is the full press release:

ATLANTA (Sept. 24, 2024) - Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today announced that Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Presented by PNC Bank.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Moore and the No. 18 Wolverines edged out No. 11 USC with a 27-24 victory to open Big Ten play on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium. Trailing by four points late in the game, the Wolverines mounted a 10-play, 89-yard touchdown drive to take the lead when running back Kalel Mullings scored on a one-yard run on fourth down to put Michigan ahead with 37 seconds remaining. Mullings finished the day with 161 of the team's 322 total yards and two touchdowns. The Michigan rushing attack racked up 290 yards rushing in the win while the Wolverines defense held USC to just under 100 yards on the ground.

“Coach Moore and the Wolverines rallied to pull off a come-from-behind, upset win in a battle between two of college football’s most storied programs,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This was a hard-fought victory for the Wolverines and a statement win for Coach Moore in his first full year leading the program.”

Moore was named the 21st head football of the Wolverines in January 2024 after spending six years on the offensive staff in various roles that included serving as the tight ends coach, offensive line coach and offensive coordinator. During his time leading the offensive line, he led the team to back-to-back Joe Moore Awards, which honors the nation’s top offensive line, becoming the first program to achieve this feat.

Off the football field, Moore’s players have had success in the classroom during his tenure, recording a perfect 1000 Academic Progress Rate and an 89 Graduation Success Rate during the 2023 season. The Graduation Success Rate measures the number of student-athletes who graduate from their school within six years of entering.

“Coach Moore made a statement with his first victory over a ranked opponent as the official head coach of the Wolverines,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. “He’s already taking the reins and solidifying that he’s an ideal choice to lead one of college football’s biggest brands.”

The Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank – along with the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Award – celebrates the head coach of a FBS team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2024 season. The winner of the 2024 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.