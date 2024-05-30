On Thursday morning, Sherrone Moore and other college football coaches from around the state of Michigan gathered at Wayne State University for the SoundMind SoundBody football camp.

Following his passionate speech given to the campers, Moore met with the media to discuss how the offseason is going for the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan is preparing to defend its 12th national title in program history, but it will have to do so by facing one of the toughest schedules in America in 2024. College Football Network ranks Michigan's upcoming schedule as the 18th-toughest in the country.

The Wolverines will host games against Texas, USC and Oregon, all of which have finished ranked in the top 15 at least once in the last two seasons.

Michigan will also end its regular season in Columbus, taking on Ohio State on Nov. 30. The Buckeyes return a large amount of production from their 2023 team, and they are looked at as one of the national championship frontrunners in 2024.

In his first year as head coach at Michigan, though, Sherrone Moore is not shying away from the toughest schedule Ann Arbor's football team has seen in years.

"Love it. Need it. Want it. We want competition, and it just makes you better, so that's all we want," Moore said.

Michigan is also set to head west to take on Washington in early October in what will be a rematch of last year's national championship game. Although the Huskies have had an immense amount of turnover and have taken a step back compared to last season, the Wolverines will not have many easy weeks this upcoming fall.

"For me, I never really want anything but to be in a situation that challenges you," Moore said. "And for us, it's just another chip on our shoulder, because people are just gonna say what they're gonna say about the schedule and this and that, but we just block out the noise and go to work."