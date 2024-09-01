For Michigan football, the dynamic at the running back spot and how the Wolverines utilized its backs was one of the major storylines heading into the season.

With Blake Corum now in the NFL, many figured Donovan Edwards would see his carries intensify in his senior season to the point where he could become the "bell cow" in the Wolverines' backfield in 2024.

However, Kalel Mullings has made steady improvements at the position since converting from linebacker in 2022, and provides a different and needed dynamic that can help Michigan's rushing attack.

Edwards is more of a scat back and is dangerous in the open field when he gets the opportunity to use his speed and agility in open space, as Wolverines fans have witnessed out of him over the past few years.

Mullings, on the other hand, is a downhill runner who excels at fighting through tackles and getting positive yardage even when his offensive line may not be able to open up much of a hole to run through.

During Michigan's season opening 30-10 win over Fresno State on Saturday night, we got a look at how the staff utilized each of them. And, on a night where the new-look offensive line was going through some obvious growing pains, it was Mullings who received the carries in the fourth quarter when the game was hanging in the balance and who helped the Wolverines put the game away late.

Overall, it was also Mullings having the most success in the Michigan backfield against a feisty Bulldogs team, carrying the ball 15 times for 92 yards (6.1 yard per carry average) compared to Edwards' final line of 11 carries for 30 yards (2.5 yards per carry average).

Early on, though, Edwards showed his value as a pass catcher near the goal line when he broke open on a throw from Alex Orji to give the Wolverines' their first touchdown of the season.

To have success this season on offense, Michigan will need both of them to utilize their skillsets and make plays.

Head coach Sherrone Moore said as much after the game, noting they will need Mullings, Edwards and possibly others in order for the team to be where they want by season's end.

"We think we have two guys that are starters," Moore said about Edwards and Mullings. "We'll play both of them and let them keep playing. We're going to need all of them for the long haul of the season. We'll just keep playing both of them."

Despite speculation and predictions coming from those outside the program about how the dynamic would look, Mullings said after the win that both he and Edwards have viewed their roles as working together as a team to make the running back room better as a whole, as opposed to worried about who is considered the starter or "running back one."

"I feel like going into the season, me and Dono always viewed it as kind of a team thing," said Mullings. "A 'let's just get the job done together.' That's how I viewed it."

On the previously referenced 7-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter to put Michigan up two scores, Mullings said the running backs used that team first mentality to help figure out what they needed to do as a position group on that drive to help seal the game.

"That (touchdown) definitely came at a time of need," Mullings said. "Just the other guys in the running back room, talking to them (during the game) to see what they were seeing and everyone was just telling me 'keep throwing gut punches, the guys (Fresno State) will soften up eventually.'"

Next week, Michigan could surely use great performances from both Mullings and Edwards as the Wolverines welcome the Texas Longhorns to the Big House for a Noon kickoff.