It's been a roller coaster three weeks, but new Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore appears to have his first staff complete for the 2024 season. Here's a recap of who will lead the Wolverines.

OC/QB - Kirk Campbell

Moore said finding someone he can trust was a top goal in his coordinator hires, and he didn't have to look far when it came to who would replace him at OC. Kirk Campbell, last season's QB coach, will continue to coach quarterbacks and take over the offense. Although Moore has not committed to giving up play-calling. Campbell takes over a group that will have 10 new starters in 2024. Finding his next quarterback will be a priority for Campbell.

OL - Grant Newsome

Moore replaced himself coaching the offensive line with his mentee Grant Newsome. Moore's work with the line has been instrumental to Michigan's success, and former Michigan lineman Newsome was right by his side. Moore and former head coach Jim Harbaugh were already saying Newsome would be ready for the jump during the season, and the move was a no-brainer. Newsome is tasked with replacing all five starters on the line and continuing to build the depth. That starts with one of the best offensive line classes in the country, featuring players like Andrew Sprague and Blake Frazier.

WR - Ron Bellamy

A familiar name in a familiar place, Ron Bellamy will return as wide receiver coach. Bellamy has been with Michigan each of the last three seasons. Bellamy spent 11 leading West Bloomfield High School in Detroit before returning to his alma mater in 2021. Off the field, Bellamy will be a strength to Moore's revamped recruiting approach. On the field Bellamy will need to replace a lot of production with Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson off to the NFL.

RB - Mike Hart

Like Bellamy, Hart returned to his alma mater in 2021. Hart has led a group crucial to Michigan's turnaround with backs like Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, and Donovan Edwards. Replacing Corum will not be easy, but the RB room returns Edwards, and Hart recruits Benjamin Hall and Jordan Marshall. Hart has not been around the program since the season's end. There is not much information available, and with some sources suggesting to M&BR that Hart is dealing with a personal matter, we have not pushed for details. We hope everything is well and Hart returns soon.

TE - Steve Casula

Replacing Newsome as tight ends coach will be former Michigan analyst Steve Casula. Casula spent 2019-21 with Michigan before joining Don Brown's staff at UMass as offensive coordinator. Casula is very familiar with the state after coaching stints at Western Michigan, Davenport, and Ferris State. Casula takes over a group led by possibly the best tight end in the country in Colston Loveland. Casula must find TE2 and valuable rotational pieces while working to develop the four talented prospects committed in the last two recruiting classes.

DC - Don "Wink" Martindale

Michigan's defense has been one of the best in the nation since implementing the Amoemba defense utilized by the Baltimore Ravens. Who better to follow Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter than the architect of the defense Don Martindale? Martindale comes to Ann Arbor after 10 seasons with the Ravens and the last two with the New York Giants. Martindale has had to work to recruit current players to stay with an entirely new defensive staff coming in. Michigan's defense has a chance to be elite again in 2024 with a loaded defensive front, strong linebacker group, and talented secondary.

DL - Greg Scruggs

One of Moore's more impressive hires was getting a lateral transfer in conference with Wisconsin DL coach Greg Scruggs. The Ohio native is seen as a fast-rising coach and recruiter. Scruggs is a former NFL player who has spent most of his coaching years with Luke Fickell. Scruggs takes over Michigan's strongest unit. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are the best defensive tackle duo in the country with Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart manning the EDGEs. Expect Scruggs to be one of the more valuable hires of Moore's first staff.



LB - Brian Luc Jean-Mary

It's reunion time for new linebackers coach Brian Luc Jean-Mary. Jean-Mary returns to Ann Arbor after previously coaching LBs in 2020 before heading to Tennesee the following season. Jean-Mary coached alongside Moore when the two worked on Charlie Strong's staff at Louisville. Jean-Mary will have two new starters in 2024 with Junior Colson and Michael Barrett to the NFL. Michigan has made moves in the transfer portal in the last two seasons, so Jean-Mary will have Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham ready to go.

Secondary - LaMar Morgan

No spot has been crazier than the defensive backs. After telling players he would return to Michigan, days later, Steve Clinkscale was headed to Los Angeles. Then Houston Texans cornerback coach and former Michigan Analyst Stephen Adegoke accepted the job only to choose to return to Houston. In the end, Moore made a fantastic hire with Louisana defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan. Morgan comes recommended by former DC Jesse Minter, who worked with Morgan at Vanderbilt. Morgan has 10+ years of experience coaching corners and safeties, as he will coach both groups in Ann Arbor. Morgan takes over a group led by Will Johnson and Rod Moore.

Special Teams - JB Brown