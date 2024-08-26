At Michigan football's weekly media availability with head coach Sherrone Moore and members of the team, the offensive line was a big topic of discussion, which is par for the course for a Sherrone Moore-coached football team. The Wolverines have found an identity in running the football the past three seasons, and Moore is known for putting a strong emphasis on great offensive line play. On Monday, Moore discussed the depth in the trenches, which included a young star emerging as a potential starter.

Starters

Myles Hinton (LT), Josh Priebe (LG) and Giovanni El-Hadi (RG) are seemingly locked in as starters. Hinton and Priebe have been presumed starters on the left side of the offensive line for quite some time, but El-Hadi has recently emerged as the presumed starter at right guard.

Guard

According to El-Hadi, Raheem Anderson is one of his backups at guard. Anderson, a graduate student from Detroit Cass Tech, was thought to be in the race for the starting center job, but it seems the staff is more comfortable with him backing up El-Hadi at guard. It does seem as though Anderson's versatility is a plus, because Moore also brought his name up when discussing the centers, but noted that he was not one of the top performers at that position.

Center

With Anderson evidently out of the race at center, Moore named seniors Greg Crippen and Dominick Giudice as those battling for the role. Crippen was long thought of as Drake Nugent's successor, but Giudice is pushing hard, according to Moore. "Right now, at center, we've got a couple guys," Moore said. "We've got Dom Giudice, Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson. Right now, there's still competition, so we'll see who does it. I think Crippen and Dom have been the top two in camp so far, so we'll see how they compete this week."

Right tackle