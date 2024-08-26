Sherrone Moore updates offensive line depth chart ahead of Week 1
At Michigan football's weekly media availability with head coach Sherrone Moore and members of the team, the offensive line was a big topic of discussion, which is par for the course for a Sherrone Moore-coached football team. The Wolverines have found an identity in running the football the past three seasons, and Moore is known for putting a strong emphasis on great offensive line play.
On Monday, Moore discussed the depth in the trenches, which included a young star emerging as a potential starter.
Starters
Myles Hinton (LT), Josh Priebe (LG) and Giovanni El-Hadi (RG) are seemingly locked in as starters. Hinton and Priebe have been presumed starters on the left side of the offensive line for quite some time, but El-Hadi has recently emerged as the presumed starter at right guard.
Guard
According to El-Hadi, Raheem Anderson is one of his backups at guard. Anderson, a graduate student from Detroit Cass Tech, was thought to be in the race for the starting center job, but it seems the staff is more comfortable with him backing up El-Hadi at guard.
It does seem as though Anderson's versatility is a plus, because Moore also brought his name up when discussing the centers, but noted that he was not one of the top performers at that position.
Center
With Anderson evidently out of the race at center, Moore named seniors Greg Crippen and Dominick Giudice as those battling for the role. Crippen was long thought of as Drake Nugent's successor, but Giudice is pushing hard, according to Moore.
"Right now, at center, we've got a couple guys," Moore said. "We've got Dom Giudice, Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson. Right now, there's still competition, so we'll see who does it. I think Crippen and Dom have been the top two in camp so far, so we'll see how they compete this week."
Right tackle
At right tackle, a somewhat new name has emerged, and a familiar one was omitted from Moore's remarks on the line. Redshirt freshman Evan Link was discussed as being in competition with Andrew Gentry, while graduate student Jeff Persi was not mentioned by Moore.
"At right tackle, Andrew Gentry and Evan Link have been the top two candidates there, so we'll see what happens this week."
Moore explained why Link and Giudice, two rather inexperienced players, have risen so fast during fall camp.
"I think, just, one, from a knowledge of the playbook standpoint, knowing what to do and how to do it. Both have the talent, both have the ability, but the toughness, the mental toughness to withstand all the strain and as you go through camp with different things happening, you've got to be flexible. Play right, play left, play center, play guard, and be one of the best five, because that's all we're gonna do is try to find the best five."
