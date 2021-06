Sights And Sounds From Michigan's Appearance At Big Rapids Satellite Camp

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and several assistant coaches were in Big Rapids, Mich., for the Ferris State/Sound Mind Sound Body prospect camp, which also featured plenty of top targets.

Harbaugh gave a speech to the campers, before speaking with the media ahead of a few hours of instruction and evaluation on the field.

Here are some sights and sounds from today's event:

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Talks Steve Clinkscale, Recruiting Department, Satellite Camps

RELATED: Satellite Camp Notebook: Harbaugh, U-M Make Big Impression In Big Rapids

RELATED: Insider Michigan Recruiting Tidbits From Big Rapids Satellite Camp