Jim Harbaugh Talks Steve Clinkscale, Recruiting Department, Satellite Camps

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his entire staff is at Ferris State University Thursday for the Sound Mind Sound Body sponsored satellite camp featuring top in-state recruiting talent and coaches from dozens of schools across the country. Harbaugh gave a rousing speech to the campers, then spoke with the media before heading out to the field to coach and evaluate prospects. The NCAA ended its 14 and a half month-long dead period due to the COVID-19 pandemic this week, and the Michigan coaches have taken full advantage. Harbaugh and staffers made appearances in Atlanta and Memphis Tuesday, before hosting 'Detroit Day' in Ann Arbor Wednesday and heading northwest for today's camp. An energized Harbaugh has been enjoying his time with recruits and fellow coaches. "It’s fantastic," Harbaugh said. "I think you feel it from everybody — coaches you haven’t seen in a long time. Players — meeting new ones. Coming to a camp, it’s been a long time. It’s nice to feel back to normal. "You like to see guys doing what they do, having at it, going out and competing. All of the drills, you see balance, you see athleticism, you see speed. And you look at their effort, too. Looking for above average talent and above average effort, as well." RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Delivers Passionate Speech At SMSB Camp RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: USC Portal DT Jay Toia Visiting U-M This Week

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 69 percent of his games in six seasons at U-M. (Clayton Sayfie)

Harbaugh attended camps like this one when he was a youth football player and high school prospect back in the 1970s and 1980s, and he was attempting to draw on that experience during his speech. "I was trying to put myself in their shoes," he explained. "I remember what it was like to go to a camp. "And just to let them know how lucky they are — how lucky, lucky, lucky they are to be healthy and to be alive, to be able to have this day, to have coaches, the coaches that they have, the coaches that are here, to be pushing them. How many times in life… you go through something in life and you screw it up, but in football you’ve got somebody to be there to tell you, ‘Hey, that’s not good enough. Get back on that line, do it again.’ "What a gift to have somebody who cares enough about you to want to see you be successful, and that’s what I love about all the coaches that are here and the messages that they were delivering."

