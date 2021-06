Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Delivers Passionate Speech At SMSB Camp

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff are at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich., today at the Sound Mind Sound Body satellite camp.

Harbaugh gave a passionate speech to the campers in attendance.

