Michigan Football's Freshman Class Arrives On Campus

In with the new. Michigan Wolverines football has welcomed its 2021 recruiting class to campus, with the group arriving this week ahead of their freshman campaigns. The program made an announcement via a video on its social media accounts, while several players have also posted about their Ann Arbor arrival.

Michigan Wolverines football is headquartered out of Schembechler Hall. (AP Images)

Ten from the 2021 class arrived as early enrollees in January, and got to go through winter conditioning and 15 spring practices, including the team's spring game in April. Those 10 are Detroit Cass Tech offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony, Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Tristan Bounds, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Greg Crippen, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Cristian Dixon, Del Valle (Texas) High running back Tavierre Dunlap, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy, the No. 4 pro-style quarterback recruit in the country, headlines the group, Harbaugh saying that he's currently at No. 2 on the quarterback depth chart following spring practices, trailing redshirt freshman Cade McNamara. Edwards, the No. 3 running back recruit nationally, also turned heads in the spring, and is expected to play a significant role as a freshman.

This week marked the first time that the 12 other members of the haul were on campus as student-athletes. On top of that, it was actually the first time some of them have ever been in Ann Arbor, with the NCAA, in unprecedented fashion, shutting down recruiting visits last March and not allowing them until just yesterday (June 1, 2021). Those 12 are Oak Park (Mich.) High defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, Suffield (Conn.) Academy defensive lineman Kechaun Bennett, Rochester Hills (Mich.) Orchard Lake St. Mary's punter/kicker Tommy Doman, Freehold (N.J.) Mater Dei defensive lineman Dominick Giudice, Mansfield (Mass.) High defensive lineman TJ Guy, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's tight end Louis Hansen, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jaydon Hood, Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High linebacker Tyler McLaurin, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont defensive back Rod Moore and Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep defensive lineman George Rooks.

