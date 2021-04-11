 Photos from the Michigan Wolverines football's spring game.
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-11 12:00:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Sights And Sounds From Michigan's Spring Game

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' football program held its annual spring game yesterday, though the event was closed to media and public. Some photos and postgame reaction from players and coaches alike were nevertheless released on Twitter, and we have rounded up several of the top tweets involving the game below.

Michigan Wolverines football's Cade McNamara
Michigan Wolverines football's Cade McNamara was a 4-star out of high school. (Brandon Brown)
---

