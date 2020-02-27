The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team lost five out of six games from Jan. 5 through Jan. 25, sat at 11-8 overall and 2-6 in league play, and appeared destined to be on the bubble (at best) come March and the NCAA Tournament. A flip was seemingly switched soon after that, however (uncoincidentally coinciding with the return of junior forward Isaiah Livers on Feb. 8 against Michigan State), and the club has since won seven of its last eight games, including five in a row.

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Zavier Simpson's eight assists per game are the second most in the nation this season. (AP Images)

“Just keep going,” senior point guard Zavier Simpson exclaimed yesterday when asked what the keys are to continuing the team’s success. “It’s about having a next play, next game mentality, and staying locked in — it’s simple. We all know we have to be locked in and all on the same page. “It’s not a chemistry quiz, so we all know what we have to do. We’re enjoying the experience and embracing every game we play. “It obviously all goes so fast — you look up and the season is over, and that’s why we have to take in every day.” Perhaps the most surprising aspect surrounding Michigan’s recent winning streak is its success on the road. The club started the year 0-5 on the road (losses at Louisville, Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota and Iowa), but has since proceeded to win its last four road games against Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers and Purdue. It’s worth noting the Scarlet Knights held a 17-0 mark at home when the Wolverines beat them in Piscataway on Feb. 19, while Mackey Arena had been a venue the Maize and Blue hadn’t picked up a win in since 2014 before coming away with a 71-63 triumph there last Saturday. “We’re just figuring it out and are locked in,” Simpson said while discussing U-M’s road success. “There’s no secret to it — we’re finding a way, and we've got a vibe going and our swag back.