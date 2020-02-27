The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 27
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. Wisconsin
Sport: Men's Basketball
When: 7 PM ET
Channel: ESPN2
Tweets of the day
Josh Christopher is a baller pic.twitter.com/UMuf3ydhZ4— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 26, 2020
Juwan Howard is becoming known around campus for handing out donuts to students at The Diag, attending other sports' games and being supportive of the entire University community.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 26, 2020
"I'm gonna be me ... I was that way when I played here." pic.twitter.com/SISGh6OQh3
Juwan Howard was asked how Eli Brooks' nose is doing after taking a hard hit against Purdue.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 26, 2020
He joked that Brooks is "still a handsome guy," and laughed about how he broke his nose three times during his own career. pic.twitter.com/E9IC2iVzBh
Big 🤠 = Big 👟#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/zoKCdYPpRj— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 26, 2020
Jedrick Wills says the best pass rusher he faced in college wasn’t even from the SEC.— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 26, 2020
“Josh Uche from Michigan. His hands and some of his counters were tough”
“My dad still lives through me” — Cesar Ruiz pic.twitter.com/GHixhRkjxF— angelique seremetis (@chengelis) February 26, 2020
Offensive Linemen took the podium today, including all 4⃣ of our guys. 🗣#GoBlue ➡ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/O6YtUhmkLm— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 27, 2020
.@CoachNua stops by the show with @JonJansen77 to look back at last season and preview many of the key cogs on the defensive front.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 26, 2020
"Trust the process."
IN THE TRENCHES PODCAST » https://t.co/QMOmoZw78F#GoBlue 〽️🎙 pic.twitter.com/mFNIG9vmbN
The Wolverines won two medals -- including a victory in the 800 Freestyle Relay -- to open up the Big Ten Championships in Bloomington.— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) February 27, 2020
RECAP: https://t.co/8b0OLyY53H#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IqXMVZb2Q1
🚨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬🚨— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) February 26, 2020
𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐎𝐖!#GoBlue〽 pic.twitter.com/HBWPSbs4cS
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: NFL Combine: Bredeson On 'A Dream Come True'
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Mike Onwenu Has Slimmed Down, Reveals His New Weight At The NFL Combine
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Shaun Nua Wants 'More, More, More' Out Of Michigan's D-Line
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Four-Star Hawaii WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Goes In-Depth On Michigan
• Daniel Dash, The Michigan Daily: Through an open door policy, Juwan Howard aims to shape Michigan's culture
