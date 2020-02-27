When: 7 PM ET

What: Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Juwan Howard is becoming known around campus for handing out donuts to students at The Diag, attending other sports' games and being supportive of the entire University community. "I'm gonna be me ... I was that way when I played here." pic.twitter.com/SISGh6OQh3

Juwan Howard was asked how Eli Brooks' nose is doing after taking a hard hit against Purdue. He joked that Brooks is "still a handsome guy," and laughed about how he broke his nose three times during his own career. pic.twitter.com/E9IC2iVzBh

Jedrick Wills says the best pass rusher he faced in college wasn’t even from the SEC. “Josh Uche from Michigan. His hands and some of his counters were tough”

“My dad still lives through me” — Cesar Ruiz pic.twitter.com/GHixhRkjxF

Offensive Linemen took the podium today, including all 4⃣ of our guys. 🗣 #GoBlue ➡ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/O6YtUhmkLm

. @CoachNua stops by the show with @JonJansen77 to look back at last season and preview many of the key cogs on the defensive front. "Trust the process." IN THE TRENCHES PODCAST » https://t.co/QMOmoZw78F #GoBlue 〽️🎙 pic.twitter.com/mFNIG9vmbN

The Wolverines won two medals -- including a victory in the 800 Freestyle Relay -- to open up the Big Ten Championships in Bloomington. RECAP: https://t.co/8b0OLyY53H #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IqXMVZb2Q1

— Juwan Howard, commenting on Eli Brooks after taking a hard hit to the nose against Purdue

