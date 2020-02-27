News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-27 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 27

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Sport: Men's Basketball

When: 7 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He's still a handsome guy."
— Juwan Howard, commenting on Eli Brooks after taking a hard hit to the nose against Purdue

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: NFL Combine: Bredeson On 'A Dream Come True'

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Mike Onwenu Has Slimmed Down, Reveals His New Weight At The NFL Combine

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Shaun Nua Wants 'More, More, More' Out Of Michigan's D-Line

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Four-Star Hawaii WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Daniel Dash, The Michigan Daily: Through an open door policy, Juwan Howard aims to shape Michigan's culture

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}