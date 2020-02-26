His endurance in 2019 was the best it had been during his collegiate career, with coaches proudly declaring before the season that he no longer needed to take breaks to get through an entire practice.

Conditioning and stamina have always been a question mark surrounding former Michigan Wolverines football right guard Mike Onwenu , who played this past season at 350 pounds.

Onwenu was asked today at the NFL combine in Indianapolis what he currently weighs, and he revealed he is down to 344 pounds.

He was also quick to point out he has always had more muscle than fat on him, after someone asked whether or not he’ll be looking to trim off some of the latter.

“Everyone is big and strong in high school, but you have to be more than that in college,” he explained today. “You have to learn how to actually play and know the ins and outs of the game.

“I just love pushing myself. You have to know the mental aspect to be able to take your job seriously; the physical aspect is important as well, but so is the mental side.”

Onwenu’s football IQ may be higher than the majority of the other offensive linemen’s in this year’s draft, thanks to his past experience on defense.

The Detroit native bounced between both offensive guard and defensive tackle as a freshman at Michigan in 2016, before eventually settling in at the former.

NFL teams were unsurprisingly curious to hear more this week about his time on the defensive interior.

“I’ve talked with them about how I’ve played defensive tackle in the past,” he began. “I’d primarily be a run stuffer [if I were to play it again], so I’d know what to do.