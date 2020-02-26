News More News
Video: Bredeson Won't Work Out At NFL Combine Due To A Hamstring Injury

Andrew Mentock
Blue & Gold Illustrated
Former Michigan Wolverines football left guard Ben Bredeson discussed several topics this morning at the NFL combine, including his hamstring injury, his athletic versatility and what made him choose U-M out of high school.

Former Michigan Wolverines football left guard Ben Bredeson
Former Michigan Wolverines football left guard Ben Bredeson started 46 of the 50 career games he appeared in. (Andrew Mentock)

