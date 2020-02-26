Video: Bredeson Won't Work Out At NFL Combine Due To A Hamstring Injury
Former Michigan Wolverines football left guard Ben Bredeson discussed several topics this morning at the NFL combine, including his hamstring injury, his athletic versatility and what made him choose U-M out of high school.
Ben Bredeson
