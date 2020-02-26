Michigan Wolverines football did have a returning starter on the defensive line going into the 2019 campaign, but some solid contributors stepped up and proved their value. Coming into 2020, the Wolverines have three returning starters up front — junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp and senior defensive end Kwity Paye. With Michael Dwumfour's transfer to Rutgers and linebacker / pass rusher Josh Uche's decision to jump to the NFL, U-M has room for others to emerge and join the core group at the line of scrimmage. RELATED: NFL Combine: Ben Bredeson On 'A Dream Come True' RELATED: Video: Shea Patterson Talks At NFL Combine

Last season ended with two-straight losses, to Ohio State to end the regular season and to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. It was the fourth-straight season that the Wolverines both lost to the Buckeyes and fell short in bowl season. As U-M turns the page to 2020, the end of 2019 is still in the back of the Maize and Blue's mind. "[We have a] very very bad taste in our mouth, because of how we still can’t figure out the end of the year," U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua told Jon Jansen on the In The Trenches podcast. "I was pleased, obviously not satisfied, with how the front guys, especially the d-line, handled their business. But, the expectation is still high. We’re definitely not there yet, but pleased is probably a good word." Part of being able to play winning football through the end of the season is having depth, something that the defensive line lacked at year's end. Nua said the spring is the perfect time to start developing that depth. "We want to get more depth, so when we get to the end of the season, we have as much confidence with our third team as we do with our first team," Nua said. "That’s kind of like the number one goal [this spring]. Experience is very undervalued. I’m very, very excited and encouraged with who we have coming back, especially the leadership, with Aidan, Kwity and Carlo. The goal is to let those guys lead and help them lead, but at the same time, develop the young guys. "I just want to see who rises up to the challenge of what we do from our guys. Whatever we do, I gotta sell it to them. They gotta believe in it, execute it and we should be in a great spot. So, we gotta make sure that we’re consistent with that, all the way through the year, till the end of the year. A lot of the things I’m catering to is how can we be great at the end of the year. At the same time, how can we be great throughout the year? Because that’s not easy, too. So, I’m excited for that part." Kemp, a returning captain who was granted a fifth season of eligibility, will once again be in the middle of the front line for the Wolverines. He had 40 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks last season. "I challenge him to not only be a d-line leader, but be the whole defensive and team leader," Nua said of his returning captain. "So, I'm very, very excited to have Carlo back. He’s the head of our snake, and he’s the guy that our guys like to listen to, follow and it’s invaluable, especially for a coach, to have someone who’s just like a coach to come back. "We ask him to do something that is very, very unheroic, in the eyes of the public and the stat sheet. Our guys in our room know who’s taking the double teams, who’s taking the brunt and the tip point of the arrow. And, Carlo understands that. He’s not one of those guys that needs the attention, and that’s huge, because you gotta be a good leader. And, to be a good leader, you gotta have humility, and that’s what Carlo has — just an uncanny work ethic and great humility."

Paye passed up an opportunity to head to the NFL, instead opting to return for one more shot at winning championships, saying he has "unfinished business." Last season, he notched 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Now, the challenge for Paye is going from "really good" to "elite." "He’s probably going to be the guy with all the expectation," Nua said. "Not pressure, expectation. I’m going to challenge Kwity to make more plays. Yes, he did have a really good season, but we need him to have not only a great season, but an elite season. He’s capable of that. He’s a beast in every way imaginable — work ethic, talent-wise, his skill set of what we ask him to do. And, we might ask him to do more, so if there’s one guy on the d-line that I expect to take his level to the next game, it’s Kwity Paye. "I gotta do a good job as a coach of pointing out when he doesn’t win. You gotta challenge him in that way that every time he doesn’t get to a quarterback, ‘Hey, you lost.’ It’s almost to a point where it’s a win/loss for him. ‘Did you win or did you lose?’ I gotta make sure I remind him of that every time. That’s how you challenge him. He’s going to be one of the guys that I put my thumb on this year, not that because I’m picking on him, but I truly believe he can take over a game, no matter what game." For Hutchinson, it's the same challenge. He had 68 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2019. "He is a special, special young man, not just as a football player, but as a person," Nua said. "We run out of words explaining Aidan Hutchinson. But, at the same time, he’s on the same level as Kwity. We want more, more, more, because they can do it."

Nua knows he has to coach Hutchinson, Kemp and Paye differently than the younger players that are developing behind them. "All the technique stuff, the teaching, it’s probably more catered toward the younger guys," Nua said. "The older guys, they know what to do. So, it’s more of a question of ‘Did you win, did you lose?’ And, if they didn’t win, then you step in and find ways to help them win. But, other than that, they’re at the mind set and at the point where they’ve gotta challenge themselves, too." The two most notable young players on the defensive line are sophomore defensive tackles Chris Hinton and Mazi Smith. Hinton played in all but one game a year ago, and saw his role increase as the year went on. He had 10 tackles as a freshman. Smith, on the other hand, played in just two games, and did not record any stats. "I need them to make up ground to get to the level of Carlo Kemp. And, that’s why this spring is going to be huge for them, so that way the gap isn’t too big once we get to fall camp. "Not just those two, there’s [redshirt junior end] Luiji [Vilain] and the incoming freshmen. [Redshirt sophomore end] Taylor Upshaw is one of them that we need to step up. It’s going to be a very huge spring for those young guys to close the gap." Nua addressed the popular subject of talking about U-M's size, or lack thereof, on the line. "Anytime a team runs the ball on you, people look at, ‘Is it the size? Is it the scheme? Is it this?’ "We got plenty of size. We have plenty of size and talent. We just gotta make sure they’re honed in on their technique and fundamentals. but it’s not like they’re 230 pounds, then you can say the size. You’re talking about 5, 10 pounds difference. If you’re 295 and you get to 305, you’ll satisfy the fans, but you stop the run with a 250-pound guy, nobody will complain. So, at the end of the day, we just gotta do a good job up front of stopping the run. Redshirt junior tackle Jess Speight converted from the offensive side of the ball, and like Hinton, got to see some increased playing time as the year went on. He notched five total tackles. "I can’t tell you enough about Jess Speight," Nua said. "He loves to play defense, and he’s probably not as athletic as your traditional defensive lineman, but he works on everything — small steps, big steps, hands, quick hands, fast hands, pad level. Anything you challenge him to do, you see him after practice working on it. He’ll ask for help. "Heck yeah. If I see somebody who has d-line potential on the offensive line, I’m going to raid it too."

