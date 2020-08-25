Michigan Wolverines football has already seen two of its top players declare for the NFL Draft, since the Big Ten announced its decision to postpone fall sports, in redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield and senior cornerback Ambry Thomas. There will likely be more Wolverines to declare, with multiple being highly-ranked pro prospects. Mayfield and Thomas, along with senior wide receiver Nico Collins, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt sophomore linebacker Cam McGrone and senior defensive end Kwity Paye were all listed on CBS Sports' first installment of its 2021 NFL Draft Big Board. RELATED: Michigan Checks In At No. 16 Nationally In Preseason AP Poll RELATED: Into The Blue: Breaking Down In-State Michigan Commits, Targets

Michigan Wolverines football LB Cam McGrone is a top NFL prospect for 2021. (Per Kjeldsen)

Kwity Paye, No. 38

Paye checked in at No. 38 on the big board, just the latest recognition for him as one projected to go high in April's draft, with PFF tabbing him as a first-rounder last week. Heading into the 2020 campaign, Paye landed on two watch lists for coveted college football awards — the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (most outstanding defensive lineman) and the Bednarik Award (best defender in the country), after recording 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2019.

Jalen Mayfield, No. 43

As noted earlier, Mayfield declared for the NFL Draft last week. This projection is a modest one for the would-be redshirt sophomore, with ESPN's Mel Kiper pegging him as a first-round selection in his initial mock draft. According to PFF, Mayfield allowed just one sack all of last season as a first-year starter at right tackle. Many also laud his performance against former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young as a reason why his upside is so high.

Cam McGrone, No. 50

If there's a Wolverine that most wouldn't have expected to make this list, it's McGrone. He notched 66 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, five quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup 11 games at linebacker last season as a redshirt freshman, replacing Josh Ross when he went down with injury. His speed and athleticism set him apart from the others in Michigan's linebacking corps. Heading into the 2020 campaign, McGrone was named to the watch list for the Butkus Award, which is handed out annually to college football's most outstanding linebacker.

Aidan Hutchinson, No. 67

Hutchinson is one to watch when it comes to declaring for the NFL Draft. A decision may not be imminent, but he left all options on the table when appearing on an ESPN podcast recently, and his father shared similar sentiments when making public comments, as well. In 2019, Hutchinson posted 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles, making him an appealing prospect at defensive end for NFL clubs.

Nico Collins, No. 68

Like Mayfield, Collins was modestly ranked here, given he was projected a first-round draft pick in ESPN expert Todd McShay's latest mock draft. The big-bodied receiver caught 37 passes for 729 yards with a team-leading seven touchdowns in 2019, while gaining 19.7 yards per reception, which was the second-best mark in the Big Ten. He was named to the 2020 preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, handed out to the nation's top wide receiver.

Ambry Thomas, No. 79