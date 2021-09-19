Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over NIU
Michigan Wolverines football destroyed Northern Illinois, 63-10, Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, improving to 3-0 on the season.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the game and observations from PFF's initial grades, where a mark of 64 is considered average.
Michigan Football Offensive Snap Counts (Out Of 68)
*Denotes starter
• RG Zak Zinter* — 37
• LT Ryan Hayes* — 37
• OL Chuck Filiaga — 37
• RT Andrew Stueber* — 37
• C Andrew Vastardis* —37
• QB Cade McNamara* — 34
• WR Cornelius Johnson* — 33
• WR Daylen Baldwin* — 32
• TE Erick All* — 29
• TE Luke Schoonmaker — 27
• WR Mike Sainristil* — 26
• QB J.J. McCarthy — 23
• OL Trente Jones — 21
• C Greg Crippen — 20
• RB Blake Corum — 20
• OL Reece Atteberry — 20
• LG Trevor Keegan* — 20
• OL Karsen Barnhart — 20
• WR Roman Wilson — 18
• RB Donovan Edwards — 17
• TE Joel Honigford — 17
• TE Carter Selzer — 14
• WR Andrel Anthnoy – 13
• RB Hassan Haskins* — 12
• OL Raheem Anderson — 11
• OL Giovanni El-Hadi — 11
• TE Matt Hibner — 11
• WR Cristian Dixon — 10
• OL Griffin Korican — 9
• RB Tavierre Dunlap — 8
• WR Sam Staruch — 8
• OL Jeffrey Persi — 8
• TE Luke Buckman — 8
• OL Kraig Correll — 8
• QB Dan Villari — 6
• WR Will Rolapp — 5
• WR A.J. Henning — 5
• RB Isaiah Gash — 5
• WR Matthew Harrison — 5
• WR Matt Torey — 4
• RB Leon Franklin — 4
• OL Tristan Bounds —3
• OL Mica Gelb — 3
• QB Alan Bowman — 3
• RB Joe Taylor — 2
• TE Louis Hansen — 2
• OL Noah Stewart — 2
• RB Christian Boivin — 1
• TE Max Bredeson — 1
• QB Jesse Madden — 1
• QB Peyton Smith — 1
• WR Christian Bartholomew — 1
• TE Josh Beetham — 1
Michigan Football Defensive Snap Counts (Out Of 53)
• S Daxton Hill* — 32
• LB Josh Ross* — 32
• S Brad Hawkins* — 32
• CB Gemon Green* — 30
• LB Jaylen Harrell* — 28
• CB Vincent Gray* — 28
• DE Aidan Hutchinson* — 25
• DT Mazi Smith* — 23
• DT Christopher Hinton* — 23
• LB Nikhai Hill-Green* — 22
• S Makari Paige — 19
• DE Mike Morris — 19
• S Caden Kolesar — 19
• DT Julius Welschof — 19
• S R.J. Moten — 18
• DE Taylor Upshaw — 18
• LB Michael Barrett — 16
• CB Keshaun Harris — 15
• DT Donovan Jeter — 15
• DE Braiden McGregor — 14
• DT Kris Jenkins* — 14
• LB Junior Colson — 13
• LB David Ojabo — 13
• LB Kalel Mullings — 11
• S Rod Moore — 10
• CB George Johnson — 10
• CB DJ Turner — 10
• LB Jaydon Hood — 9
• CB Ja'Den McBurrows — 7
• DT Jordan Whittley — 7
• DT Rayshaun Benny — 6
• DT Joey George — 5
• DT Jess Speight — 5
• DT George Rooks — 2
• LB Tyler McLaurin — 2
• DB Jordan Morant — 2
• S Trevor Andrews — 2
• DT Elijah Pierre — 2
• CB Quinten Johnson — 2
• CB Jalen Perry — 2
• DB Andre Seldon — 1
• LB Joey Velazquez — 1
Takeaways From Snap Counts, Initial PFF Grades
Offense
• One week after Michigan's offense passed for just 44 yards and hardly used its wide receivers, the Wolverines' wideouts were some of the top-graded players on offense. Sophomore Cornelius Johnson led the unit with an 87.1 overall grade, while second-year freshmen A.J. Henning and Roman Wilson were third with an 81.4 and fifth with a 78.7, respectively.
• Second-year freshman running back Blake Corum slotted second on the offense with a grade of 86.0. He has played 81 snaps thus far this season and has totaled eight touchdowns (seven rushing, one receiving), meaning he has scored on over 10 percent of his plays.
