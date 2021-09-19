Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over NIU

Offense

• One week after Michigan's offense passed for just 44 yards and hardly used its wide receivers, the Wolverines' wideouts were some of the top-graded players on offense. Sophomore Cornelius Johnson led the unit with an 87.1 overall grade, while second-year freshmen A.J. Henning and Roman Wilson were third with an 81.4 and fifth with a 78.7, respectively.

• Second-year freshman running back Blake Corum slotted second on the offense with a grade of 86.0. He has played 81 snaps thus far this season and has totaled eight touchdowns (seven rushing, one receiving), meaning he has scored on over 10 percent of his plays.