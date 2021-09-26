 Michigan Wolverines Football: Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers
Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football beat Rutgers, 20-13, Saturday afternoon at The Big House.

Here are the snap counts and our takeaways from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game mark of about 64 is considered average.

Michigan Wolverines football Erick All
Michigan Wolverines football tight end Erick All notched two catches for 23 yards. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Football Offensive Snap Counts (Out Of 55)

*Denotes starter

• RG Zak Zinter* — 55

• QB Cade McNamara* — 55

• LT Ryan Hayes* — 55

• RT Andrew Stueber* — 55

• C Andrew Vastardis* — 55

• WR Cornelius Johnson* — 46

• LG Trevor Keegan* — 45

• TE Luke Schoonmaker* — 44

• RB Blake Corum — 38

• WR Daylen Baldwin* — 35

• TE Erick All* — 33

• TE Joel Honigford — 22

• WR Mike Sainristil — 21

• RB Hassan Haskins* — 19

• LG Chuck Filiiaga — 10

• WR A.J. Henning — 7

• OL Trente Jones — 4

• RB Donovan Edwards — 1

Michigan Football Defensive Snap Counts (Out Of 74)

• S Daxton Hill* — 74

• S Brad Hawkins* — 74

• DE Aidan Hutchinson*

• CB Vincent Gray* — 63

• CB Gemon Green* — 58

• S R.J. Moten* —56

• DT Christopher Hinton* — 53

• LB Nikhai Hill-Green* — 50

• DT Mazi Smith* — 50

• LB Kalel Mullings — 43

• DE Mike Morris* — 34

• LB Junior Colson — 31

• LB Josh Ross* — 24

• CB DJ Turner — 23

• DT Kris Jenkins — 21

• DT Donovan Jeter — 21

• LB Jaylen Harrell — 20

• LB David Ojabo — 20

• DE Taylor Upshaw — 13

• DE Braiden McGregor — 7

• DT Julius Welschof — 7

• DT Jess Speight — 5

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Takeaways From Snap Counts, Initial PFF Grades

Offense

• Second-year freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson led the team with an 85.5 PFF Grade on just five snaps, one of which was a 38-yard reception. In fact, the three top-graded players were wideouts, with sophomores Mike Sainristil (75.1) and Cornelius Johnson (69.5) checking in second and third, respectively.

• The pass catchers were credited with one dropped pass, by Sainristil.

• Sophomore tight end Erick All was Michigan's best run blocker (67.6) and ranked fourth overall on the offense (67.7).

• Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara ranked fifth on the offense (66.6). He went 5-for-8 for 95 yards when not blitzed, and was 4-for-8 for 68 yards when blitzed.

• In pass blocking, the Wolverines were led by redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber (82.0), followed up by redshirt junior left guard Chuck Filiaga (79.1), who played a backup role (10 snaps). Redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes graded out as above average in the category (65.9), while three other starting offensive lineman posted poor ratings — sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis (60.3), second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter (49.8), redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan (45.6).

