Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers
Michigan Wolverines football beat Rutgers, 20-13, Saturday afternoon at The Big House.
Here are the snap counts and our takeaways from PFF's initial grades, where a single-game mark of about 64 is considered average.
Michigan Football Offensive Snap Counts (Out Of 55)
*Denotes starter
• RG Zak Zinter* — 55
• QB Cade McNamara* — 55
• LT Ryan Hayes* — 55
• RT Andrew Stueber* — 55
• C Andrew Vastardis* — 55
• WR Cornelius Johnson* — 46
• LG Trevor Keegan* — 45
• TE Luke Schoonmaker* — 44
• RB Blake Corum — 38
• WR Daylen Baldwin* — 35
• TE Erick All* — 33
• TE Joel Honigford — 22
• WR Mike Sainristil — 21
• RB Hassan Haskins* — 19
• LG Chuck Filiiaga — 10
• WR A.J. Henning — 7
• OL Trente Jones — 4
• RB Donovan Edwards — 1
Michigan Football Defensive Snap Counts (Out Of 74)
• S Daxton Hill* — 74
• S Brad Hawkins* — 74
• DE Aidan Hutchinson*
• CB Vincent Gray* — 63
• CB Gemon Green* — 58
• S R.J. Moten* —56
• DT Christopher Hinton* — 53
• LB Nikhai Hill-Green* — 50
• DT Mazi Smith* — 50
• LB Kalel Mullings — 43
• DE Mike Morris* — 34
• LB Junior Colson — 31
• LB Josh Ross* — 24
• CB DJ Turner — 23
• DT Kris Jenkins — 21
• DT Donovan Jeter — 21
• LB Jaylen Harrell — 20
• LB David Ojabo — 20
• DE Taylor Upshaw — 13
• DE Braiden McGregor — 7
• DT Julius Welschof — 7
• DT Jess Speight — 5
Takeaways From Snap Counts, Initial PFF Grades
Offense
• Second-year freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson led the team with an 85.5 PFF Grade on just five snaps, one of which was a 38-yard reception. In fact, the three top-graded players were wideouts, with sophomores Mike Sainristil (75.1) and Cornelius Johnson (69.5) checking in second and third, respectively.
• The pass catchers were credited with one dropped pass, by Sainristil.
• Sophomore tight end Erick All was Michigan's best run blocker (67.6) and ranked fourth overall on the offense (67.7).
• Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara ranked fifth on the offense (66.6). He went 5-for-8 for 95 yards when not blitzed, and was 4-for-8 for 68 yards when blitzed.
• In pass blocking, the Wolverines were led by redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber (82.0), followed up by redshirt junior left guard Chuck Filiaga (79.1), who played a backup role (10 snaps). Redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes graded out as above average in the category (65.9), while three other starting offensive lineman posted poor ratings — sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis (60.3), second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter (49.8), redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan (45.6).
