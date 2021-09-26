Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers

Offense

• Second-year freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson led the team with an 85.5 PFF Grade on just five snaps, one of which was a 38-yard reception. In fact, the three top-graded players were wideouts, with sophomores Mike Sainristil (75.1) and Cornelius Johnson (69.5) checking in second and third, respectively.

• The pass catchers were credited with one dropped pass, by Sainristil.

• Sophomore tight end Erick All was Michigan's best run blocker (67.6) and ranked fourth overall on the offense (67.7).

• Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara ranked fifth on the offense (66.6). He went 5-for-8 for 95 yards when not blitzed, and was 4-for-8 for 68 yards when blitzed.

• In pass blocking, the Wolverines were led by redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber (82.0), followed up by redshirt junior left guard Chuck Filiaga (79.1), who played a backup role (10 snaps). Redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes graded out as above average in the category (65.9), while three other starting offensive lineman posted poor ratings — sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis (60.3), second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter (49.8), redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan (45.6).