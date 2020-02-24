The Michigan Wolverines' football team is returning plenty of past production at both running back (fifth-year senior Chris Evans, sophomore Zach Charbonnet, redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins, etc.) and wide receiver (senior Nico Collins and junior Ronnie Bell, most notably) in 2020, but will be thin on proven experience at quarterback. With the start of spring ball less than a month away, TheWolverine has taken a look at every career passing, rushing and receiving yard the Maize and Blue will have returning to their roster in 2020.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior quarterback Dylan McCaffrey's lone touchdown pass last year came in the Oct. 26 win over Notre Dame. (USA Today Sports Images)

Most Returning Passing Yards

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior quarterback Dylan McCaffrey only completed 50 percent of his passes last season. (Lon Horwedel)

1. QB Dylan McCaffrey (redshirt junior) — 242 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 51 completion percentage: He is expected to be Michigan's starter in 2020, but is still quite inexperienced with only 35 career passing attempts under his belt. It's worth noting that injuries have interrupted both McCaffrey's redshirt freshman (broken collarbone) and redshirt sophomore (concussion) campaigns, meaning it will be crucial for the veteran to put together an injury-free 2020 season. 2. QB Joe Milton (redshirt sophomore) — 117 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a 55 completion percentage: He will be McCaffrey's top competition for the starting quarterback job, but has only thrown 11 career passes and one score during his two years at Michigan. Milton has plenty of potential, however, and is therefore expected to at least make the quarterback competition a heated battle that rages on well into fall camp. 3. LB Michael Barrett (redshirt sophomore) — 25 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 100 completion percentage: He is expected to be U-M's starting viper in 2020, and the lone reason he is on this list is because he's the only other player on Michigan's roster — outside of McCaffrey and Milton — who has any passing yards on their resume. Barrett's 25 yards came last year against Army when he completed a pass to then-freshman safety Daxton Hill on a successful fake punt.

Most Returning Rushing Yards

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins compiled a career best 149 yards in the Oct. 26 blowout of Notre Dame. (USA Today Sports Images)

1. RB Chris Evans (fifth-year senior) — 1,722 yards, 14 touchdowns and 5.7 yards per carry: He is expected to once again be a significant part of U-M's running back rotation after being suspended for the entire 2019 campaign. Evans was a heavy contributor during his first three years at U-M, with his best statistical year coming in 2017 when he rushed for 685 yards and six touchdowns. 2. RB Zach Charbonnet (sophomore) — 726 yards, 11 touchdowns and 4.9 yards per carry: He burst onto the scene last year as a freshman by rushing for 11 touchdowns, an all-time freshman record at Michigan. Charbonnet and redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins were basically co-starters in 2019 (they each started six games), and it's fair to expect them to be co-starters once again in 2020. 3. RB Hassan Haskins (redshirt sophomore) — 622 yards, four touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry: He redshirted as a freshman in 2018 and then got off to an extremely slow start last season (compiled a combined 64 yards through Oct. 5), before averaging 69.7 yards over Michigan's final eight games. Haskins will be expected to pick up in 2020 right where he left off in 2019, when he found the end zone at least once in three of U-M's final five contests. 4. RB Christian Turner (redshirt sophomore) — 270 yards, one touchdown and 4.2 yards per carry: He was one of the team's primary running backs early last year, receiving 36 carries through U-M's first five games. Ineffectiveness and an inability to properly take care of the ball caused Turner to fall out of the rotation, however (did not play in any of Michigan's final four outings), and it's unclear if he'll even have a role in the Wolverines' 2020 offense. 5. QB Dylan McCaffrey (redshirt junior) — 166 yards, two touchdowns and 7.2 yards per carry: He rushed for 99 yards in 2018 and 67 last season, averaging an impressive 9.9 yards per carry as a redshirt freshman. Both of McCaffrey's significant collegiate injuries have come on running plays, however, first suffering a broken collarbone against Penn State in 2018 and then a concussion at Wisconsin last year. 6. FB Ben Mason (senior) — 87 yards, nine touchdowns and 2.4 yards per carry 7. WR Giles Jackson (sophomore) — 69 yards, one touchdown and 6.9 yards per carry 8. QB Joe Milton (redshirt sophomore) — 47 yards, two touchdowns and 3.9 yards per carry 9. RB Ben VanSumeren (redshirt sophomore) — 20 yards, one touchdown and 2.2 yards per carry 10. LB Michael Barrett (redshirt sophomore) — 14 yards, zero touchdowns and 14 yards per carry 11. CB Ambry Thomas (senior) — 11 yards, zero touchdowns and 11 yards per carry 12. WR Ronnie Bell (junior) — seven yards, zero touchdowns and 1.2 yards per carry

Most Returning Receiving Yards

Michigan Wolverines football junior wideout Ronnie Bell only caught one touchdown last season. (Lon Horwedel)