After interviewing for the Detroit Pistons head coaching position in 2018, John Beilein didn’t hesitate in taking the next NBA opportunity that was presented to him.

Beilein made his public debut as the new Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tuesday at the NBA Draft lottery. His jump to the NBA did not surprise Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman.

“I was but I wasn’t,” Goodman said. “I knew the [Mike] Gansey connection. I know Koby Altman well. He was in college for a long time. You know Dan Gilbert has looked at numerous college coaches over his tenure of the last eight to 10 years. I’m not as shocked as most. The surprise is that his name hadn’t been brought up earlier. Waking up Monday morning to the news when his name hadn’t been brought up was the surprise.”