Stadium's Jeff Goodman Discusses John Beilein To The NBA
After interviewing for the Detroit Pistons head coaching position in 2018, John Beilein didn’t hesitate in taking the next NBA opportunity that was presented to him.
Beilein made his public debut as the new Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tuesday at the NBA Draft lottery. His jump to the NBA did not surprise Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman.
“I was but I wasn’t,” Goodman said. “I knew the [Mike] Gansey connection. I know Koby Altman well. He was in college for a long time. You know Dan Gilbert has looked at numerous college coaches over his tenure of the last eight to 10 years. I’m not as shocked as most. The surprise is that his name hadn’t been brought up earlier. Waking up Monday morning to the news when his name hadn’t been brought up was the surprise.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news