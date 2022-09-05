STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall. Stock Up players are in bold. READ: Stock Report: Offense Post Week 1

EDGE Stock Player 1 Mike Morris 2 Jaylen Harrell 3 Taylor Upshaw 4 Eyabi Anoma, Braiden McGregor, Derrick Moore 5 Julius Welschof, TJ Guy 6 Kechaun Bennett, Micah Pollard

Mike Morris, Taylor Upshaw, and Jaylen Harrell lived up to the billing as the three primary EDGE rushers. Harrell was particularly impressive, ranking as Michigan's best player Saturday according to PFF. STOCK UP: Michigan's second-best EDGE rusher according to PFF on Saturday was former five-star Eyabi Anoma. Anoma joined Michigan halfway through fall camp and we were all trying to cap our expectations. He only played 9 snaps but was explosive and physical in each. Along with freshman Derrick Moore, I was most impressed by the two newcomers in the group. It is going to be fun to see these two develop and what kind of roles they can carve out. Braiden McGregor has not played a lot of football since his injury in high school. He looked explosive but still has some rust to shake off if he wants to put it all together. McGregor found his way into the backfield and generated some pressure but couldn't close the deal on a couple of sacks and missed a few tackles in the run game. You can see the potential he has. READ: Michigan defense third in the nation after Week 1 according to PFF metrics



DEFENSIVE LINE Stock Player 1 Mazi Smith 2 Kris Jenkins 3 Mason Graham 4 Rayshaun Benny 5 Cam Goode/Kenneth Grant 6 George Rooks

We got a good look at how Mazi Smith will transform his game in 2022. Mazi applied pressure in the pass game and even notched a sack. He also commanded multiple double and triple teams allowing other defenders to find their way to the QB. Kris Jenkins looks like a worthy partner inside with Mazi. Jenkins also generated some pressure and got a sack. A defense looking to replace the pass rush of Hutchinson and Ojabo will take pass rush from Mazi and Jenkins all day. Mason Graham was the starting DT in 3 tackle fronts and performed very well for a freshman getting his first start, getting a sack of his own. Rayshaun Benny saw snaps but wasn't overly impressive. Graham looks like he has the role in front locked in so far. STOCK UP: Cam Goode and freshman Kenneth Grant. Depth at DT is looking good early on in the season. Goode is a big man who can fill gaps and impact the run game as part of deep rotations. Grant only played 5 snaps but showed flashes of his incredible athletic ability and size. George Rooks backed up Jenkins and played well. It looks like he will be a better run defender than a pass rusher.

LINEBACKERS Stock Column 4 1 Junior Colson 2 Michael Barrett 3 Kalel Mullings 4 Jimmy Rolder 5 Jaydon Hood/Joey Velazquez/Deuce Spurlock

Came away very impressed with the linebacker group. Junior Colson lived up to his billing as the leader in the middle. Colson led the team in tackles against Colorado State and seemed to be around the ball on every play. His speed was apparent, he was flying all over the field. Nikhai Hill-Green did miss this game as expected, but Michael Barrett stepped up in a big way. Barrett was one of the better tacklers Saturday and made an impact on the pass defense. He may be a liability in coverage, but is a real weapon in the box. Kalel Mullings had a strong camp at LB and the rise of CJ Stokes appears to have ended his RB experiment. He found himself out of position a couple of times but also made a couple of strong tackles. He should do fine as the 4th LB when Hill-Green returns. of a STOCK UP: The 4th LB on Saturday was freshman Jimmy Rolder. We have been hyping Rolder's potential since he committed but he played more than I expected Saturday. In 13 snaps Rolder graded out as Michigan's 5th best defender Saturday. It is hard to make an impact at LB as a freshman and we saw a little of why with Rolder in the pass rush. In the run game, however, he looks like a loaded missile.

CORNERBACK Stock Player 1 DJ Turner 2 Mike Sainristil 3 Gemon Green 4 Will Johnson

DJ Turner played a lot Saturday and was solid in coverage. He was targeted much and did walk his a fumble recovery in for a touchdown. Not a lot to gain from this opponent, but Turner looked like the CB1 we expected. Gemon Green did not make much noise against the Rams. Again, not a time to make big conclusions, but Green wasn't bad, he wasn't great. Will Johnson will likely focus on the long TD pass he gave up, but he had a solid game. In his first test on a deeper throw, he was locked into coverage and made a great play. Overall a good first game and he looks poised to challenge Green as the season progresses. STOCK UP: The best corner at times on Saturday might have been Mike Sainristil. His physicality showed up in the run game, in the pass rush, and while tackling. Unfortunately, he also gave up 5 receptions when targeted. Sainristil has shown throughout the offseason he can be good in coverage, so I fully expect a balance there, but what a weapon he could be for this defense. Jalen Perry, Shomari Stone, and Myles Pollard were the other corners to see action.

SAFETY Stock Player 1 Rod Moore 2 RJ Moten 3 Makari Paige 4 Caden Kolesar/Keon Sabb/German Green