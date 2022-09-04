STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall. Stock Up players are in bold. READ: PFF grades and snap counts: Michigan vs. Colorado State

QUARTERBACKS Stock Player 1 JJ McCarthy 2 Cade McNamara 3 Alan Bowman 4 Alex Orji

STOCK UP: Cade McNamara started, but JJ McCarthy was the story. JJ was not asked to do everything in this game so we will need to see how he performs in his start where he will be asked to throw the ball down the field more, but that isn't the point. McNamara needed to come out of this game in the driver's seat and that didn't happen. Red zone and third down efficiency, eye test, whatever you want to lean on. McNamara simply wasn't that impressive. McCarthy took over halfway through the third and his impact in the run game was instant. After an incomplete pass by McNamara, McCarthy ran a read option with CJ Stokes. Two edge defenders had their eyes on McCarthy, over pursued, and allowed Stokes to run for 20 yards. On the next play, McCarthy kept the ball and scored on a 20-yard run of his own. This is a part of the offense that McNamara just can't match. McCarthy would rush for 50 yards on three carries. In the passing game, he wasn't asked to do much but he was 4/4 for 30 yards and a perfect 99.9 QBR. The offense simply looked and felt better when JJ was in command. Now McCarthy enters week 2 as the starter with a chance to secure the job for good. His stock is way up. READ: COLUMN: If Saturday is any indication, Michigan's QB battle is over

READ: McNamara surprised by Harbaugh's format to decide quarterback Davis Warren did not see the field Saturday, we had heard despite him being the third most talented QB he may be redshirting so Alan Bowman was the third QB. Alex Orji saw action late and got a touchdown of his own.

RUNNING BACKS Stock Player 1 Blake Corum 2 Donovan Edwards 3 CJ Stokes 4 Tavierre Dunlap/Isaiah Gash

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards had very similar games. Corum went 13 for 76 yards with a TD while Edwards had 12 carries for 64 yards and a TD. Each added a short reception as well. Edwards was called on in obvious pass situations to be the blocking back, a strength of Haskins's game that doesn't get talked about enough. STOCK UP: CJ Stokes was Stock Up last week and he continues to rise. He was the clear RB3 Saturday and with half the carries of the top two put up very similar numbers in terms of YPC, longest run, and adding a reception of his own. Michigan knows what it has in Corum and Edwards, but freshman Stokes being able to contribute with a similar skill set in that RB3 role so early on would be a great thing for the offense. Tavierre Dunlap and Isaiah Gash were the other RBs to see carries in mop-up duty.

WIDE RECEIVERS Stock Player 1 Ronnie Bell / Cornelius Johnson 2 Roman Wilson 3 Andrel Anthony 4 AJ Henning 5 Darrius Clemons 6 Peyton O'Leary 7 Cristian Dixon, Tyler Morris, Amorion Walker

Some interesting developments with the wide receiver room. Cornelius Johnson was the only receiver with more than two targets with five, but he had two catches and two drops. Ronnie Bell saw the most snaps at WR but didn't see a lot of throws getting 1 catch on 1 target. Those two continue to be the leaders of the group. STOCK UP: An interesting development was with Stock Up player Roman Wilson. Wilson flashed his home run ability on his 61-yard touchdown run, but we knew he had that in him. Wilson's stock is rising because he was WR3 in snap counts with 11 on Saturday and every single one came from the slot. There was some conversation about where Bell would play this season, and while he saw 36% of his snaps come from the slot, Wilson getting 100% from the inside says a lot. Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning saw limited action, but Henning continues to be a player who sticks out in limited action. It is early in the season, but Michigan needs to find a way to involve him more moving forward. Darrius Clemons appeared to be WR6 the true backup on the outside despite Harbaugh proclaiming Peyton O'Leary the backup X. O'Leary played and had a reception and will be part of the rotations moving forward. Tyler Morris, Amorion Walker, and Cristian Dixon saw similar action in the late stages of the game.

TIGHT END Stock Player 1 Erick All 2 Luke Schoonmaker 3 Joel Honigford 4 Matthew Hibner / Colston Loveland 5 Max Bredeson / Carter Selzer / Hunter Neff

We have spoken all offseason about the loaded tight end room not getting the attention it deserves behind the loaded wide receiver room. The Erick All saw the majority of snaps as a receiving tight end but only two targets. All made a nice grab for a 22-yard catch. He had some struggles in pass protection, but the new dad will be a force all season. Luke Schoonmaker spent 22 of his 27 snaps lined up as a run blocker. He looked really good on Saturday. Schoonmaker is going to be a weapon in every part of the Michigan offense. Joel Honigford was the clear backup to Schoonmaker getting lots of action as a run blocker as well, not a surprising role for the former offensive lineman. STOCK UP: Colston Loveland stock continues to rise. He secured two catches in his three snaps as a receiver. Loveland lined up in the slot once which is where I think he could carve out a small role this season. Matthew Hibner received some hefty praise this camp for his athletic ability. He played the 4th most snaps at TE and made a nice catch in mop-up duty. Max Bredeson, Carter Selzer, and Hunter Neff saw a handful of snaps at the end of the day.

OFFENSIVE LINE Stock Player 1 Olu Oluwatimi 2 Zak Zinter 3 Ryan Hayes 4 Trevor Keegan 5 Trente Jones 6 Karsen Barnhart 7 Giovanni El-Hadi 8 Jeffrey Persi, Greg Crippen, Reece Atteberry