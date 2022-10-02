STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall.

For JJ McCarthy, it was about doing enough to win. Controlling the game and keeping the football. READ: COLUMN: Why Michigan's patience with McCarthy will help long-term So far in Big Ten play, Michigan isn't using McCarthy much differently than they used McNamara last season. Which makes sense. The Wolverines are running their offensive scheme, regardless of who is at quarterback. JJ brings different elements and Michigan is introducing those, but it's clear they want the new starter to get more comfortable as he is still having those dangerous plays. Luckily none of those have broken against Michigan, as McCarthy still has no turnovers through the first 5 games. JJ completed 75% of his passes against Iowa for 155 yards. The Michigan offense was simply taking what the Hawkeyes were giving them. McCarthy threw three passes over 20 yards in this game, connecting one of them to Andrel Anthony but Andrel Anthony but once again missing Roman Wilson long on a perfectly dialed-up deep shot.

PASSING DEPTH DISTANCE COMPLETION YARDS TOUCHDOWNS 20+ 1/3 29 0 10-20 2/3 26 1 0-10 12/13 86 0 Behind LOS 3/3 14 0

The chart vs Iowa is very similar to what we saw vs Maryland, with Michigan calling a couple more screens compared to deep throws in the previous week. Next week vs Indiana would be a great chance to let McCarthy start to take some shots again and build his confidence up on those throws.

STOCK UP: We had the return of Donovan Edwards but Blake Corum was once again the bell cow for the Michigan offense. He is simply playing his best football and is putting himself in the conversation as one of the most talented backs in the nation. Both of these players are Stock Up picks this week. READ: M&BR Three Stars: Iowa players of the game After 30 carries against Maryland, Corum took the rock 29 times against the Hawkeyes. While it wasn't his highest yardage output, Corum was incredible against Iowa's top-run defense. 75 of his 133 yards came after contact. 9 of his 29 carries went for first downs. Only two of his 29 carries were for a loss, after 0 against Maryland. Don't be shocked to see national media stories this week calling Corum a Heisman candidate. It was a clear RB2 day for Edwards in his return to the backfield, but he still looked good in his action. He had 29 yards on 5 carries, 2 for a first down, and 2 for 10+ yards. He also made a couple of good block pickups in the passing game. Edwards also made plays catching the ball, tying for the team lead with 4 receptions including this fantastic touchdown grab.

Edwards simply brings another dimension to this offense. His carries will increase, and he will get 15-20 touches a game running and catching the ball. Corum has shown he can handle a heavier load, but if Edwards is the 2nd punch in this duo, there isn't a better one in the country. STOCK DOWN: CJ Stokes is still in the dog house, getting 0 carries in this one. Mike Hart doesn't mess around when it comes to fumbles, but the freshman will be back soon.

Interesting game if you are trying to project the WR room out for the rest of the season. STOCK UP: I've been close to doing it the last two games but it's time, Roman Wilson is now the WR2 in this offense. Early on Wilson was the big play receiver and getting all of his snaps in the slot, but he simply didn't have the level of opportunities of Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson. We have only seen Wilson's usage and targets rise, and after a team-leading 6 against Iowa, I am moving Wilson up. He has been moving around more as well, showing he can play all three spots at WR. He still plays 85% of his snaps in the slot and has an average depth of target of 14.3 yards. Bell still leads the team in targets with 24 and is playing very well coming from his ACL injury. But if Wilson's targets continue to rise and McCarthy starts to connect on those deep shots, Roman Wilson will pass Bell as WR1. STOCK UP: Cornelius Johnson falls to three after seeing only one target against Iowa. Like Bell and Wilson, he is a fantastic blocker, but he has simply been passed in the passing game. He is 4th on the team in targets and has the lowest catch rate. Cj only plays outside, like rising receiver Andrel Anthony. With Bell and Wilson rotating the Z and slot position, Anthony is going to push Johnson for snaps at the X receiver. It is clear Michigan is trying to get the talented sophomore involved and we know about the relationship between Anthony and JJ McCarthy. It is now the in-season to watch.

Another big day for TE1 Luke Schoonmaker. After 7 catches against Maryland, Schoon was the highest graded receiver on the day with 4 catches for 45 yards with each reception earning Michigan a first down. He is second on the team in receptions and third in yards. Schoonmaker continues to be an excellent blocker in the run-and-pass game meaning he rarely comes off the field. Excluding McCarthy and the offensive line, no one played in more snaps Saturday on offense than Schoonmaker. STOCK UP: The rise of Max Bredeson continues. Bredeson played 18 snaps against Iowa, 9 as a run blocker and 9 as a receiver, often in the slot. He graded out as Michigan's second-best run blocker against the Hawkeyes. Joel Honigford only played 3 more snaps, all but coming as a run blocker. Honigford was rated as one of the worst run blockers on the day. Bredson can be a threat as a receiver, and play H-Back or FB, have to think his snap shares could go up and see him surpass Honigford on the depth chart. Colston Loveland continues to be brought along in the offense. With Erick, All sidelined Michigan's best receiving TE is potentially Loveland. He has really good hands and top-level speed for a tight end. He only saw a handful of snaps against Iowa, as he will need to improve as a blocker to see the field more, but it feels inevitable that Loveland will have a breakout game catching the ball at some point this year.