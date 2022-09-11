STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall. Stock Up players are in bold. READ: PFF grades and snap counts: Michigan vs. Colorado State

QUARTERBACKS Stock Player 1 JJ McCarthy 2 Cade McNamara 3 Alan Bowman/Davis Warren 4 Alex Orji

STOCK UP: The JJ McCarthy era has officially begun. McCarthy appeared to be in the driver's seat after Colorado State and he took it home against Hawaii. Yes, the opponent was possibly the worst team in college football, but perfect is perfect. Cade McNamara would get some action as well, but it was a night to forget for McNamara. There is no need to beat up on Cade here, he is a better player than we've seen the past two weeks, he has done so much for this program, but it's JJ's job now. McCarthy was Michigan's highest-graded player according to PFF. 9/10 for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns. That's a ridiculous 20 yards per attempt. JJ's average depth of throw was 16 yards. 7 of his 10 throws went for first downs. His only incompletion was a drop. While Cade lives in the area of the field behind the line of scrimmage up to 10 yards past, JJ uses every box. He was a ridiculous 5/5 for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns on throws 10+ yards past the line of scrimmage. It is just a different offense with McCarthy at the helm. READ: COLUMN: As a new era begins at quarterback, don't forget Cade McNamara

READ: Jim Harbaugh names J.J. McCarthy starter after 'near flawless' performance

READ: Harbaugh compares McCarthy-McNamara to 49ers' QB competition Davis Warren did play Saturday after not seeing action against Colorado State. He was able to lead notch a couple of first downs and lead Michigan on a touchdown drive. Alan Bowman and Alex Orji did not see game action.

RUNNING BACKS Stock Player 1 Blake Corum 2 Donovan Edwards 3 CJ Stokes 4 Isaiah Gash 5 Tavierre Dunlap

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards continue to do big things in limited action against weaker opponents. It felt like Corum was running free all night with 59 yards coming on three breakaway runs. 9.8 yards per carry, 4.0 yards after contact, and a ridiculous 55% first down rate. Donovan Edwards did most of his damage when he single-handedly led Michigan to a touchdown on a 3-play drive in the middle of the second quarter. On that drive, Edwards started with a 25-yard run. On the next play, we saw the threat Edwards poses as he was motioned outside with a linebacker in coverage. All-American tight end Jake Butt was on the call and he did his best Tony Romo impression, predicting the deep pass to Edwards before the snap.

STOCK UP: Might rename this section the CJ Stokes recognition thread. For the third week in a row Stokes has seen his stock rise. Harbaugh named Stokes the RB3 at the end of fall camp. He saw action in the first week and matched Corum and Edwards in yards per carry. Against Hawaii Stokes again kept up with the leading backs, getting 61 yards on 8 carries with a touchdown. Stokes has shown breakaway speed and shiftiness in his first two games and has Wolverine fans excited about another three-headed monster in the backfield. Tavierre Dunlap and Isaiah Gash once again got mop-up duty carries, Gash having a significantly better game with 48 yards and a touchdown.

WIDE RECEIVERS Stock Player 1 Ronnie Bell / Cornelius Johnson / Roman Wilson 4 Andrel Anthony 5 AJ Henning 5 Darrius Clemons / Tyler Morris / Amorion Walker 9 Peyton O'Leary / Cristian Dixon

We have a clear top 3 through the first two games. Cornelius Johnson was Michigan's highest-rated receiver. A deep 54-yard pass on the money from JJ McCarthy helps in that regard. I think Johnson's touchdown grab is an even better reflection of how the quarterback change can help receivers who help their quarterback.

Cade likely throws to CJ Stokes who is releasing at the bottom of the screen. McCarthy sees a lane in the pocket and decides to step while keeping his eyes downfield. Johnson works to get open in the end zone on the QB's side and McCarthy rewards him with a laser and time to get his feet down. Ronnie Bell was energized in his second game back. He led the team with 7 targets, no other receiver had more than 2. Shaking off rust or just trying to do much, Bell had a fumble on third down and a couple of drops. It's always an interesting balance with Bell who can make moves with yards after the catch but can be a little too wild leading to mistakes. STOCK UP: Last week's stock-up player is back again with Roman Wilson. Wilson had a home run touchdown last week and added two more against Hawaii. A 42-yard touchdown reception on the second play of the game and a 21-yard touchdown run makes Wilson 3 for 4 on touchdowns when he touches the ball. Importantly, Wilson again played 100% of his snaps in the slot. Wilson's ceiling is now sky-high with the way he is being used in this offense. Andrel Anthony saw 1 target and it was McNamara's underthrown ball that became an easy interception. Anthony is now a backup on the outside. He will get more runs as the season goes on, but there is a gap between him and the top 3. AJ Henning continues to be a star as a punt returner but has not been utilized much on offense. Darrius Clemons did not see any targets but made plays blocking, while Amorion Walker played both ways. Tyler Morris was my sleeper pick after a source told me Michigan sees him as a Jameson Williams-type type player in the slot. He saw 2 targets in the slot last night. READ: PFF grades and snap counts: Michigan vs. Hawaii

TIGHT END Stock Player 1 Erick All 2 Luke Schoonmaker 3 Joel Honigford 4 Matthew Hibner / Colston Loveland / Max Bredeson

Michigan's tight end group continues to be an underrated strength for the offense. Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker each added short grabs, but the real value comes in the run game. All and Schoonmaker graded out within decimals as the second and third best run blockers against Hawaii. Joel Honigford had an up-and-down game while blocking, but he is still the clear 3rd TE in heavy sets. STOCK UP: What a night for the depth of the tight-end room. Colston Loveland has been a hype train regular for us at Maize and Blue Review, and we are seeing glimpses of his potential. Loveland played 3 of his 5 pass reps in the slot, it's clear Michigan knows they have a unicorn weapon in the passing game. He will need to improve his blocking to see more playing time. Max Bredeson had a great moment with his first career catch going for 56 yards. He also saw action in the slot, with 2 of his 4 reps.

OFFENSIVE LINE Stock Player 1 Olu Oluwatimi 2 Ryan Hayes 3 Trevor Keegan 4 Zak Zinter 5 Trente Jones 6 Karsen Barnhart 7 Giovanni El-Hadi 8 Jeffrey Persi / Raheem Anderson