Former Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Doug Skene joins TheWolverine staff to discuss the Maize and Blue's blowout of Indiana yesterday, while also looking ahead to next weekend's massive showdown with Ohio State.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook