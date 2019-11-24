Update On Former Michigan Wolverines In The NBA And NHL
The focus of former Wolverines in the NBA this past week was around the relationship between former head coach John Beilein and former player Duncan Robinson when Beilein's Cavaliers played Robinson's Heat in Miami on Wednesday night. Beilein praised Robinson in shoot around before the game and talked about taking a chance on Robinson by offering him a scholarship when he was at D-III school, Williams College.
John Beilein was asked about the chance he took on former D-III player Duncan Robinson.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 20, 2019
Beilein developed him into the NBA starter that he is now.
(via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/BCxeIoa4Jx
That night, Robinson went 8 for 10 from three point land and had 24 points at the halftime break. He finished with 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting (all from beyond the arc). Beilein and Robinson were asked about each other after the game:
Duncan Robinson hit 9 threes and dropped 29 points on John Beilein's Cavs last night.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 21, 2019
"That was like watching your family go and destroy you from three. You hate it, but there's a part of it where you say, 'That's part of our blood.'"#ProBlue pic.twitter.com/3DTDtjuFlQ
Duncan Robinson on John Beilein, after torching him for 9 threes last night:— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 21, 2019
"We have a great relationship. I've always felt like he's always been in my corner. He's one of the people in my life who believed in me before I had that belief in myself."
(via @Brendan_Tobin) pic.twitter.com/5Nx7uhovo9
In the NHL, Zach Werenski is making headlines for currently being on a six game scoring streak.
Zach Werenski extended his point streak to six games. Only two defensemen in @BlueJacketsNHL history have posted a longer such run: Bryan Berard (7 GP in 2005-06) and Jaroslav Spacek (7 GP in 2002-03). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/wCnMKlFtsh— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 24, 2019
Here's a full update on all the former Michigan players in the NBA and NHL in the last week:
Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA
Updated through Nov. 23
Ignas Brazdeikas, New York Knicks
Is currently with the Knicks' G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.
From Fansided:
Brazdeikis is thriving with a full dose of playing time, at 33.9 minutes per game, none of which he would have received with the main roster, given the abundance of veterans and young players already fighting for playing time. He has 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and a 47.3 shooting percentage through three games.
Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers
Averages 6.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game ... Had 9 points on 3-for-6 shooting, 1 rebound and 2 assists on Nov. 20 in a win over the Knicks ... Notched 4 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists in 16 minutes in a win over the Spurs on Nov. 22 ... Had 3 points and 5 assists in a win over the Heat on Nov. 23 ... The 76ers are 11-5.
Trey Burke with the ankle breaker and jumper pic.twitter.com/RSrUVzOPkz— Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) November 23, 2019
Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks
Averaging 11.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists on the season ... Did not score in 14 minutes on Nov. 18 in a win over the Spurs ... Had 20 points and 4 assists in a win over the Warriors on Nov. 20 ... Had 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting, 1 rebound and 4 assists in a win over the Cavaliers on Nov. 22 ... The Mavericks are 10-5.
Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets
He injured his thumb in the game and had surgery to repair ligament damage. LeVert is reportedly out 4-6 weeks from Nov. 10. He is averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game on the season for the 7-8 Nets.
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors
Averages 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest ... Had 5 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in a win over the Grizzlies on Nov. 19 ... Had 11 points, 1 rebound and 7 assists in a loss to the Mavericks on Nov. 20 ... Notched 13 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist in a loss to the Jazz on Nov. 22 ... The Warriors are 3-14.
Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat
Averages 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game ... Scored 29 points on 9-for-15 shooting (all from beyond the arc) in a win over the Cavaliers on Nov. 20 ... Notched 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a win over the Bulls on Nov. 22 ... Had 4 points and 3 rebounds on Nov. 23 in a loss to the 76ers ... The Heat are 11-4.
MIAMI RUNS ON DUNCAN!!! @D_Bo20 has a career high 24 points (8-10 3PT FG) in ☝️ half - 21 of which came in the 2nd quarter alone! pic.twitter.com/bJ0CVIQ6Bw— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 21, 2019
Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors
Averages 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game ... Had 20 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists on 8-of-12 shooting in a win over the Grizzlies on Nov. 19 ... Had 5 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist in a loss to the Mavericks on Nov. 20 ... Notched 17 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists in a loss to the Jazz on Nov. 22 ... The Warriors are 3-14.
Glenn Robinson III's excellent timing on backdoors and sleeper cuts (@Spinella14) pic.twitter.com/VM6fGdpa1r— r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 24, 2019
Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards
Averages 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest ... Had 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in a win over the Spurs on Nov. 20 ... Scored 7 points and notched 2 rebounds and 1 assist in a win over the Hornets on Nov. 22 ... The Wizards are 5-8.
Moe Wagner at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/jKy41meOzv— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 23, 2019
Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers
Has appeared in 3 games on the season. The Clippers are 11-5.
D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks
Averages 2.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game in 7 appearances this season ... Had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist in 17 minutes in a win over the Hawks on Nov. 20 ... Had 7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in a win over the Pistons on Nov. 23 ... The Bucks are 13-3.
Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL
Updated through Nov. 23
C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars
Has 3 assists on the season for the 14-8-2 Stars
LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche
Has 2 goals and 9 assists on the season for the 13-8-2 Avalanche ... Had an assist on Nov. 19 against the Flames.
C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets
Has 4 goals and 7 assists on the season for the 14-9-1 Jets ... Had an assist against the Stars on Nov. 21 ... Had 2 points — a goal and an assist — against the Blue Jackets on Nov. 23, including the game-winning goal with 1:54 left in the game.
C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings
Has 3 goals and 1 assist on the season ... Had a goal on Nov. 21 against the Blue Jackets ... The Red Wings are 7-15-3.
COOL BACKHAND LUKE GLENDENING STRIKES AGAIN! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/pDrWD7qxMr— Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 22, 2019
LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals
Is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury ... The Capitals are 16-4-5. Hagelin has 5 assists on the season.
D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Had 3 assists on Nov. 21 against the Predators ... Had an assist on Nov. 23 against the Capitals ... Has 2 goals and 16 assists on the season for the 12-8-4 Canucks.
Quinn Hughes giving J.T Miller a push to catch T.J Oshie on a breakaway in the dying seconds of overtime. Unreal 😱 pic.twitter.com/W18iIvQVFe— From The Faceoff (@FromTheFaceoff) November 24, 2019
D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres
Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.
D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins
Has 1 goal and 3 assists on the season ... The Penguins are 12-7-4.
D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins
Has appeared in three games this season for the 15-3-5 Bruins ... Played 20 shifts on Nov. 23 against the Wild.
C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Larkin has 6 goals and 10 assists on the season for the 7-15-3 Red Wings.
D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights
Has 2 assists on the season for the 11-10-4 Golden Knights ... Has appeared in 23 games.
C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks
Suffered a broken foot on Oct. 25 against the Capitals and is expected to miss several weeks with the injury.
LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights
Had 2 assists on Nov. 19 against the Maple Leafs ... Has 8 goals and 14 assists on the season ... The Golden Knights are 11-10-4.
Max Pacioretty has been worth 8.0 Goals Above Replacement this season, according to @EvolvingHockey, 7th in the league. No other Golden Knights in the top 50#VegasBorn— Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) November 20, 2019
D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild
Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and was expected to miss six weeks from that point ... Has yet to play this season.
D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers
Had a goal on Nov. 22 against the Senators ... Had a goal and an assist on Nov. 23 against the Canadians ... Has appeared in all 21 games for the 10-9-2 Rangers ... Has 3 goals and a 7 assists on the season.
Down 4-0 and 5-3 in the third, the New York Rangers come away with the win of the season in Montreal.— ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) November 24, 2019
Jacob Trouba's third of the season serves as the game-winner, 6-5. #PlayLikeANewYorker pic.twitter.com/4LFXsGrEjZ
D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Notched 4 assists in the past week ... Had an assist on Nov. 19 against the Canadians, 21 against the Red Wings and 1 assist on Nov. 23 against the Jets ... Has 6 goals and 8 assists on the season ... The Blue Jackets are 9-9-4.
