The focus of former Wolverines in the NBA this past week was around the relationship between former head coach John Beilein and former player Duncan Robinson when Beilein's Cavaliers played Robinson's Heat in Miami on Wednesday night. Beilein praised Robinson in shoot around before the game and talked about taking a chance on Robinson by offering him a scholarship when he was at D-III school, Williams College.

John Beilein was asked about the chance he took on former D-III player Duncan Robinson.



Beilein developed him into the NBA starter that he is now.



(via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/BCxeIoa4Jx — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 20, 2019

That night, Robinson went 8 for 10 from three point land and had 24 points at the halftime break. He finished with 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting (all from beyond the arc). Beilein and Robinson were asked about each other after the game:

Duncan Robinson hit 9 threes and dropped 29 points on John Beilein's Cavs last night.



"That was like watching your family go and destroy you from three. You hate it, but there's a part of it where you say, 'That's part of our blood.'"#ProBlue pic.twitter.com/3DTDtjuFlQ — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 21, 2019

Duncan Robinson on John Beilein, after torching him for 9 threes last night:



"We have a great relationship. I've always felt like he's always been in my corner. He's one of the people in my life who believed in me before I had that belief in myself."



(via @Brendan_Tobin) pic.twitter.com/5Nx7uhovo9 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 21, 2019

In the NHL, Zach Werenski is making headlines for currently being on a six game scoring streak.

Zach Werenski extended his point streak to six games. Only two defensemen in @BlueJacketsNHL history have posted a longer such run: Bryan Berard (7 GP in 2005-06) and Jaroslav Spacek (7 GP in 2002-03). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/wCnMKlFtsh — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 24, 2019

Former Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach John Beilein looks on (left) as his former player Duncan Robinson (middle) had 29 points for the Heat against the Cavs. (AP Images)

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Nov. 23

Ignas Brazdeikas, New York Knicks

Is currently with the Knicks' G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. From Fansided: Brazdeikis is thriving with a full dose of playing time, at 33.9 minutes per game, none of which he would have received with the main roster, given the abundance of veterans and young players already fighting for playing time. He has 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and a 47.3 shooting percentage through three games.

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Averages 6.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game ... Had 9 points on 3-for-6 shooting, 1 rebound and 2 assists on Nov. 20 in a win over the Knicks ... Notched 4 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists in 16 minutes in a win over the Spurs on Nov. 22 ... Had 3 points and 5 assists in a win over the Heat on Nov. 23 ... The 76ers are 11-5.

Trey Burke with the ankle breaker and jumper pic.twitter.com/RSrUVzOPkz — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) November 23, 2019

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Averaging 11.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists on the season ... Did not score in 14 minutes on Nov. 18 in a win over the Spurs ... Had 20 points and 4 assists in a win over the Warriors on Nov. 20 ... Had 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting, 1 rebound and 4 assists in a win over the Cavaliers on Nov. 22 ... The Mavericks are 10-5.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

He injured his thumb in the game and had surgery to repair ligament damage. LeVert is reportedly out 4-6 weeks from Nov. 10. He is averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game on the season for the 7-8 Nets.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest ... Had 5 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in a win over the Grizzlies on Nov. 19 ... Had 11 points, 1 rebound and 7 assists in a loss to the Mavericks on Nov. 20 ... Notched 13 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist in a loss to the Jazz on Nov. 22 ... The Warriors are 3-14.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Averages 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game ... Scored 29 points on 9-for-15 shooting (all from beyond the arc) in a win over the Cavaliers on Nov. 20 ... Notched 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a win over the Bulls on Nov. 22 ... Had 4 points and 3 rebounds on Nov. 23 in a loss to the 76ers ... The Heat are 11-4.

MIAMI RUNS ON DUNCAN!!! @D_Bo20 has a career high 24 points (8-10 3PT FG) in ☝️ half - 21 of which came in the 2nd quarter alone! pic.twitter.com/bJ0CVIQ6Bw — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 21, 2019

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Averages 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game ... Had 20 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists on 8-of-12 shooting in a win over the Grizzlies on Nov. 19 ... Had 5 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist in a loss to the Mavericks on Nov. 20 ... Notched 17 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists in a loss to the Jazz on Nov. 22 ... The Warriors are 3-14.

Glenn Robinson III's excellent timing on backdoors and sleeper cuts (@Spinella14) pic.twitter.com/VM6fGdpa1r — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 24, 2019

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Averages 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest ... Had 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in a win over the Spurs on Nov. 20 ... Scored 7 points and notched 2 rebounds and 1 assist in a win over the Hornets on Nov. 22 ... The Wizards are 5-8.

Moe Wagner at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/jKy41meOzv — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 23, 2019

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Has appeared in 3 games on the season. The Clippers are 11-5.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 2.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game in 7 appearances this season ... Had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist in 17 minutes in a win over the Hawks on Nov. 20 ... Had 7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in a win over the Pistons on Nov. 23 ... The Bucks are 13-3.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Nov. 23

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has 3 assists on the season for the 14-8-2 Stars

LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has 2 goals and 9 assists on the season for the 13-8-2 Avalanche ... Had an assist on Nov. 19 against the Flames.

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has 4 goals and 7 assists on the season for the 14-9-1 Jets ... Had an assist against the Stars on Nov. 21 ... Had 2 points — a goal and an assist — against the Blue Jackets on Nov. 23, including the game-winning goal with 1:54 left in the game.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

Has 3 goals and 1 assist on the season ... Had a goal on Nov. 21 against the Blue Jackets ... The Red Wings are 7-15-3.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury ... The Capitals are 16-4-5. Hagelin has 5 assists on the season.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Had 3 assists on Nov. 21 against the Predators ... Had an assist on Nov. 23 against the Capitals ... Has 2 goals and 16 assists on the season for the 12-8-4 Canucks.

Quinn Hughes giving J.T Miller a push to catch T.J Oshie on a breakaway in the dying seconds of overtime. Unreal 😱 pic.twitter.com/W18iIvQVFe — From The Faceoff (@FromTheFaceoff) November 24, 2019

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has 1 goal and 3 assists on the season ... The Penguins are 12-7-4.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Has appeared in three games this season for the 15-3-5 Bruins ... Played 20 shifts on Nov. 23 against the Wild.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 6 goals and 10 assists on the season for the 7-15-3 Red Wings.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has 2 assists on the season for the 11-10-4 Golden Knights ... Has appeared in 23 games.



C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Suffered a broken foot on Oct. 25 against the Capitals and is expected to miss several weeks with the injury.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Had 2 assists on Nov. 19 against the Maple Leafs ... Has 8 goals and 14 assists on the season ... The Golden Knights are 11-10-4.



Max Pacioretty has been worth 8.0 Goals Above Replacement this season, according to @EvolvingHockey, 7th in the league. No other Golden Knights in the top 50#VegasBorn — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) November 20, 2019

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and was expected to miss six weeks from that point ... Has yet to play this season.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Had a goal on Nov. 22 against the Senators ... Had a goal and an assist on Nov. 23 against the Canadians ... Has appeared in all 21 games for the 10-9-2 Rangers ... Has 3 goals and a 7 assists on the season.

Down 4-0 and 5-3 in the third, the New York Rangers come away with the win of the season in Montreal.



Jacob Trouba's third of the season serves as the game-winner, 6-5. #PlayLikeANewYorker pic.twitter.com/4LFXsGrEjZ — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) November 24, 2019

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Notched 4 assists in the past week ... Had an assist on Nov. 19 against the Canadians, 21 against the Red Wings and 1 assist on Nov. 23 against the Jets ... Has 6 goals and 8 assists on the season ... The Blue Jackets are 9-9-4.