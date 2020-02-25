Michigan freshman guard Franz Wagner played his best game of the year. That line has been said multiple times throughout the season, because the freshman from Berlin is only getting better and better as the season progresses. His 22 points on 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-5 from three, with five rebounds and three assists in a win at Purdue is just the latest "best game." RELATED: Inside The Numbers: Hottest Team In America RELATED: Chris Balas On The Huge Show

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Franz Wagner has improved mightily throughout the year. (Lon Horwedel)

Michigan is in a stretch run, with four regular season games left before the Big Ten Tournament and a more than likely appearance in the NCAA Tournament. What do the Wolverines have in Wagner, its starting wing, that's averaging 10.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game? To examine this, we'll take a look at Wagner's season by splitting the journey up into three acts — his slow start, the ups and downs in the middle and the more consistent Wagner as of late.

Act I: A Slow Start

Wagner, started the year a bit behind. He didn't only have to adjust his game coming from overseas, but he arrived to campus later than fellow freshman Cole Bajema (Wagner arrived in August, as opposed to June). Then, Wagner had some bad luck. He had to recover from a wrist injury that held him out of practices leading up to the season, and forced him to miss the first four games. He didn't return until the Wolverines played in the Bahamas, winning the Battle 4 Atlantis behind wins over Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga. Wagner struggled out of the gate in the tournament. He hadn't practiced much in live action in over a month and hadn't played in a game since August in the European Cup. He was thrown into the fire against good competition, which is important to note.

Franz Wagner's Stats In His First Four Games Game Points FGM-FGA 3FG-A Rebounds Assists Iowa St. 6 2-5 2-3 3 1 UNC 3 1-6 1-5 5 3 Gonzaga 10 4-8 0-1 4 0 at Louisville 5 2-6 1-5 4 0 Total 6.0 PPG 9-36 (.360) 4-14 (.286) 4.0 RPG 1.0 APG